Something for the weekend. Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus. I have always loved this Protestant hymn. In 1856 Dudley Atkins Tyng was removed as pastor from the Episcopalian Church of the Epiphany in Philadelphia due to his fervent preaching against slavery. He died as a result of a farming accident in 1858. His last recorded words admonished those who were around him to Stand up for Jesus. His friend George Duffield, Jr., inspired by those parting words, wrote the magnificent hymn.