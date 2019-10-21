Menu

Pierre Delecto

Maybe the country dodged a bullet in 2012:

 

Mitt Romney strikes again and it’s really good this time.

After reports that he was working behind the scenes to gin up support for impeachment, he denied it publicly and all of the establishment conservative media insisted we must trust him. I mean, does that sound like something Mitt Romney would do? Then there was his nonsensical rant on Syria last week, where he ignored essentially all the facts on the ground to demand we do something. I say something because he wasn’t brave enough to actually say what he wants done. One is left to assume he’s somewhere between having a war with Turkey and placing a permanent contingent of troops stranded in Northern Syria.

Now, something both hilarious and sad broke last night. Namely, that Romney’s secret Twitter account has been discovered and he’s basically your crazy #resistance uncle.

 

Go here to read the rest.  Yeah, but Trump is the crazy one.  Right.

  1. Carlos Danger…Pierre Delecto…Princess Spreading Bull…Cankles…Chuck you Schumer…Little Marco…Sleepy Joe…Lyin’ Ted…Crazy Bernie…Occasional Cortex…Spartacus…What a wonderful time to be alive!

