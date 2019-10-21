Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Giuseppe “Pino” Puglis

I’ve been expecting you.

The last words of Blessed Giuseppe “Pino” Puglis, said to the two Mafia hit men sent to murder him.

