Kurt Schlichter, attorney and retired Army Colonel, summarizes my sentiments admirably:

I want my vote back, Mitt. Give me back my vote.

In 2012, I voted for this insufferable establishment icon, this inept goof who the Democrats wish every Republican would emulate. Some nights, I wake up sweating and screaming when I relive it in my nightmares. I should have taken my ballot, lit it on fire and flushed it down the Schiffhole.

But Romney does serve a purpose, as hard as that is to see through his pathetic antics. His perpetual groveling for approval – including, hilariously, from Donald Trump himself who just broke him right in front of our eyes over the Secretary of State gig – is so shameful and cringe-iliciously embarrassing that it obscures the vital role this shiny doofus can play for conservatism.

He’s a perfect conservative cautionary example.

This is Mitt.

Mitt’s a loser.

Don’t be like Mitt.

Let’s review the storied resume of Willard “Mitt” Romney as a way to understand exactly why he is political strychnine to the conservative movement. If a council of learned scholars sought to create the most utterly hateable, totally unrelatable caricature of what a Republican is, their final product would be this Jeb!-like golem.

Go here to read the rest. Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016 largely because the Republican establishment lost whatever good will it had with rank and file Republicans by the abysmal campaigns conducted by McCain in 2008 and Romney in 2012. Republicans will stand by a candidate who fights and loses, Goldwater in 64 for example, and take pride in a loss with banners flying, fighting to the end. They will not abide candidates who seem half-hearted at best. Trump, for all of his glaring flaws, fights, and is loyal to the voters who supported him. As for Pierre Delecto, his loyalty has always been solely to the ambitions of Mitt Romney, and if Trump had chosen him for Secretary of State we would now see obsequious loyalty to Trump from Romney.