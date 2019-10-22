PopeWatch: Perhaps the Idols Can Swim

Bow thy head, O Sicambrian, adore what thou hast burned and burn what thou hast adored!

Saint Regimius to King Clovis of the Franks at the baptism of the King on December 25, 496

Appropriate response:

In this dramatic video, titled “the journey of the Pachamamas,” at least two persons enter Santa Maria in Traspontina Church near St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome (apparently in the early morning hours), remove several replicas of the controversial carved statue of an unclothed female statue from the side altars where they had been displayed, proceed to the Castel Sant’Angelo and greet St. Michael the Archangel, before chucking the statutes into the Tiber River.

Decree of the Council of Jerusalem:

[13] And after they had held their peace, James answered, saying: Men, brethren, hear me. [14] Simon hath related how God first visited to take of the Gentiles a people to his name. [15] And to this agree the words of the prophets, as it is written:

[16] After these things I will return, and will rebuild the tabernacle of David, which is fallen down; and the ruins thereof I will rebuild, and I will set it up: [17] That the residue of men may seek after the Lord, and all nations upon whom my name is invoked, saith the Lord, who doth these things. [18] To the Lord was his own work known from the beginning of the world. [19] For which cause I judge that they, who from among the Gentiles are converted to God, are not to be disquieted. [20] But that we write unto them, that they refrain themselves from the pollutions of idols, and from fornication, and from things strangled, and from blood.

[21] For Moses of old time hath in every city them that preach him in the synagogues, where he is read every sabbath.

Acts 15: 13-21