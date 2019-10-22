Menu

President Hillary Clinton

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources close to Hillary Clinton, the failed presidential candidate was gently returned to her padded cell disguised as the Oval Office over the weekend.

After the failed presidential candidate had escaped from the premises again and accused thousands of people of being Russian agents, orderlies were finally able to catch her and guide her back to her cell. She had escaped through the ventilation ducts, apparently, and quickly gave deranged interviews in which she seemed not to understand that she hadn’t won the 2016 election. She also found a smartphone and tweeted troubling things, causing asylum personnel to put out a call for her safe return.

“If anyone sees a crazy-looking old woman running around saying she’s the president, do not approach her. She is very dangerous,” the mental institution said in a statement. “Please phone the authorities right away so we can get her back to safety.”

Finally, someone spotted her screaming at a Costco sample lady, accusing the poor woman of being a Russian asset, and authorities arrived to haul her back to her cell.

“Come on, Hill, right this way,” said one medical assistant, tenderly guiding her down a hallway to her custom cell. “Time to go back to your ce—err, your office.”

Go here to read the rest.

 

 

More to explorer

St. John Paul II’s Rapprochement with Science*

Tuesday, October 22, AD 2019 No Comments

“Science can purify religion from error and superstition; religion can purify science from idolatry and false absolutes. Each can draw the other

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint John Paul II

Tuesday, October 22, AD 2019 3 Comments

The cemetery of the victims of human cruelty in our century is extended to include yet another vast cemetery, that of the

PopeWatch: Perhaps the Idols Can Swim

Tuesday, October 22, AD 2019 3 Comments

Bow thy head, O Sicambrian, adore what thou hast burned and burn what thou hast adored! Saint Regimius to King Clovis of

2 Comments

  2. Recalling a toast;

    Here’s to us, prosperity and health, and to our critics, confusion and bewilderment.

    -Deplorables

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu