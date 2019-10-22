The Conclusion of The Man in a High Castle

“The Nazis have no sense of humor, so why should they want television? Anyhow, they killed most of the really great comedians. Because most of them were Jewish. In fact, she realized, they killed off most of the entertainment field. I wonder how Hope gets away with what he says. Of course, he has to broadcast from Canada. And it’s a little freer up there. But Hope really says things. Like the joke about Goring . . . the one where Goring buys Rome and has it shipped to his mountain retreat and then set up again. And revives Christianity so his pet lions will have something to—”

Philip K. Dick, The Man in the High Castle (1962)

So, the fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle will be up on Amazon Prime on November 15, 2019. I have enjoyed the series, although I could have done without a lot of the melodrama which inevitably creeps into television dramatizations. I find the concept of parallel universes, and the alternate histories which result from them, endlessly fascinating. They illustrate the different paths that History could have traveled, and how the direction History did take is the result of an enormous amount of contingencies. God is the Lord of History, and the rest of us are merely bit players, for good and ill. However, in all the endless course of History good and evil remain, and the choices we make between them are the stones of which are all worlds are made.

Also when they shall be afraid of that which is high, and fears shall be in the way, and the almond tree shall flourish, and the grasshopper shall be a burden, and desire shall fail: because man goeth to his long home, and the mourners go about the streets:

Ecclesiastes 12:5