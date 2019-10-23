Bishop of Knoxville, and one of the more obnoxious American clerics. From his twitter account:
Bishop Rick Stika @BishopStika
I would think that most complains about the synod are white folks who have little experience of the world and other cultures and believe that the American way is the right way. Our history is still tainted by racism. Ask a Black Catholic where they had to sit 50 yrs ago.
It seems His Excellecy learned nothing from his Covington Kids debacle.
Bishop Rick Stika swims quite proficiently within that cesspool known as Twitter.
I’m reminded of a manager who said: “A players hire A and B players, C players hire C and D players…”
Then there’s the effeminate cabal.
Ernst S.–I’d love to agree with you, but Stika is only responsible for his diocese in Tennessee. Covington is in Kentucky across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. But given his responses I’d estimate his age around 32yrs. Amazing for a bishop! Can’t wait for that prefrontal cortex to finish development!
I adore how the term ‘White’ relative to race is used almost exclusively in a pejorative manner. I’ve said that to fit in with the modern Left, one need only take old speeches from Germany in the 1930s, scratch out ‘Jewish’ and replace with “White’, and you’d scarcely miss a beat. It appears the good bishop has already figured this out.
Well, besides the fact that Bishop “Stuka” has his timeline wrong (50 years ago, 1969, black Catholics no where were “sitting in the back of the church” —-not after 1964 and not after Vatican II), he is, also like many other US bishops, almost criminally ignorant.
I was a boy in 1960 in Petersburg, Virginia, in 1st grade and black children that fall were attending our school, St. Joseph’s, and black families sat anywhere they wanted to in the church. We didn’t think anything of it.
However, the KKK noted the fact and that fall burned their monogram on the lawn of the sisters’ convent that first week of school in September as a warning. The city police had to put a squad car in front of the school and convent pretty much 24/7 for several weeks to calm things down.
So, Bp. Stuka, stop bombing your own Church with guilt when we were actually doing the right thing. You are ignorant and you have a problem.
Dennis D, you’re right. I misremembered which Bishop said what. I regret the error.
It would be nice though, if Catholic bishops were as concerned about Roman sensibilities as Amazonian ones.
I mean, what’s next, apologizing for insulting Germanic sensibilities by planting oak trees inside of German churches?