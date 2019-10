Bishop Rick Stika

Bishop of Knoxville, and one of the more obnoxious American clerics. From his twitter account:

‏ @BishopStika

I would think that most complains about the synod are white folks who have little experience of the world and other cultures and believe that the American way is the right way. Our history is still tainted by racism. Ask a Black Catholic where they had to sit 50 yrs ago.

11:39 AM – 23 Oct 2019