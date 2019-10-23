Menu

Just Because

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

Bohemian Rhapsody and Shakespeare go together like pepperoni pizza and bleach.  Enjoy.

More to explorer

Journal of the Abraham Lincoln Association

Wednesday, October 23, AD 2019 No Comments

Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history. We, of this Congress and this administration, will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Josephine Leroux

Wednesday, October 23, AD 2019 1 Comment

Among the last of the nuns to be martyred during the French Revolution, she and seven other nuns were guillotined on October

Sad News

Wednesday, October 23, AD 2019 No Comments

Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts, one of my favorite bloggers, has announced that he will be ceasing to blog on the issues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu