PopeWatch: Upset Your Plans?

PopeWatch can only imagine the anger of the Vatican as their Amazon Dog and Idol show is hijacked by faithful Catholics:

Asked about the event at a press conference Oct. 21, Paolo Ruffini, head of Vatican communications, called it a “stunt.”

He said it is difficult to be asked for a Vatican reaction to something that had happened only a short time earlier, adding that “to steal something from a place and, in sum, to throw it away, is a stunt.”

Recalling comments he had made last week that the figure “represents life, fertility, the earth,” Ruffini said Oct. 21 that discarding the statues “is a gesture that seems to me to contradict the spirit of dialogue that should always animate everything.”

“I don’t know what else to say. It was a theft,” Ruffini added.

Fr. Giacomo Costa, a communications official for the Amazon synod, said Oct. 21 the carved figure represents life in the Amazon in the same way a “glass of water” or “parrots” represent life in the region.

Focus on the statues, and the gesture of throwing them into the Tiber river, “doesn’t make sense,” Costa said.

The priest added that “really, however, it is never constructive to steal an object.”

Go here to read the rest. Theft, that is the best they can do? The idols weren’t stolen. They were removed from a Catholic church which they profaned and tossed into a river as the garbage they are, a traditional Roman sign of displeasure. Pope Francis had best watch his step. Popes have ended up in the Tiber for much less than he is guilty of.