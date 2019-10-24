News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Oops! A social media scheduling error apparently caused Hillary Clinton to post her condolences for Tulsi Gabbard’s suicide one day early.

This morning, Clinton posted that she felt “great sadness” at hearing that Gabbard had killed herself. In subsequent tweets, she detailed how “tragic” it was that Gabbard had broken her own kneecaps, stuck her feet in concrete, then tossed herself off the docks near a seedy warehouse.

“It’s just terrible what happened, and though we disagreed, I hope we can all take a few minutes to send thoughts and prayers to the family,” Clinton concluded.

The post was deleted several hours later after the Clinton team realized it was scheduled for October 23, not October 24 as originally intended.

Go here to read the rest. Well, these type of things do happen to Clinton. Now the media, always ready to run interference for Clinton, says that she was misquoted and she actually intended to say that Gabbard was being groomed by the Republicans, rather than the Russians, to run third party. Poor misunderstood Hillary!