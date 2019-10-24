Kittens, Puppies and Baby Humans

The House of Representatives passed this unanimously yesterday:

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT Act , bans abusive behavior including crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling and other bodily injury toward any non-humans.

The bill was introduced by two Florida congressmen, Democrat Ted Deutch and Republican Vern Buchanan, in January. It was approved Tuesday by a voice vote.

The PACT Act expands the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which was passed by Congress in 2010 and made the creation and distribution of animal crushing videos illegal. However, the new act closes a loophole by prohibiting the underlying acts of animal abuse, according to the office of Congressman Deutch.

Go here to read the rest. I confess that until yesterday I was happily ignorant that videos lovingly detailing the death by torture of small animals, usually kittens or puppies, even existed. Truly Man’s capacity for evil, as his capacity for good, knows no bounds. Good for Congress in making certain that the purveyors of such congealed horror will face legal penalties.

We must pray that some day the members of Congress will pay a fraction of their justified concern for innocent animals, to the well being of innocent kids in the womb, who are slaughtered annually in numbers that exceed the numbers of Americans, 750,00, who died in our Civil War. The Emperor Augustine once opined about Herod, yes, that Herod, who had executed several of his kids, that he would prefer to be Herod’s pig rather than Herod’s son. For our unborn brothers and sisters doomed to be dismembered or burned to death in saline abortions, that jest is a grim reality today.