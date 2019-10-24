Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Anthony Mary Claret

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

I will be kind to everybody, particularly to those whom I find troublesome.

Saint Anthony Mary Claret

More to explorer

PopeWatch: Council of Jerusalem

Thursday, October 24, AD 2019 1 Comment

PopeWatch is amused that the Pope cited the Council of Jerusalem in his General Audience yesterday:   Dear Brothers and Sisters: In

Shiloh, Bloody Shiloh

Thursday, October 24, AD 2019 No Comments

  In the Battle of Shiloh, Union losses were 1754 killed, 8408 wounded, 2885 captured: total, 13047. Confederate losses were 1723 killed,

Kittens, Puppies and Baby Humans

Thursday, October 24, AD 2019 1 Comment

The House of Representatives passed this unanimously yesterday: The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make animal cruelty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu