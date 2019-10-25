News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The ancient god Moloch has announced that in lieu of the actual blood sacrifice of your children, you can now simply force your kids to become transgender as an alternative.

“Honestly, I still prefer killing your kids in ritual sacrifice or aborting them,” he said at a press conference. “I guess I’m old-fashioned like that. But coercing your kids into undergoing harmful surgery and hormone treatments works just as well, I suppose. As long as you’re sacrificing your kid’s future to the progressive, humanistic agenda, it doesn’t matter one way or the other.”

Go here to read the rest. The Bee has to always be sprinting to keep up with a very mad reality:

DALLAS, Texas, October 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – The judge presiding over the case of Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition,” ruled today that the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child.

Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district also put a gag order on both parents so that they cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees. The judge’s decision means that the Save James website will have to be shut down.

Mr. Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, were in court last week fighting over custody and decision-making abilities for James and his twin, Jude. Dr. Georgulas wants to continue to “transition” James “into” a girl called “Luna.” Mr. Younger wanted to take a “wait and see” approach rather than start the child on puberty blockers.

Eleven out of 12 jurors decided Monday that Mr. Younger should not be granted Sole Managing Conservatorship over his twin boys. Dr. Georgulas admitted in court she is not actually the twins’ biological mother and used in-vitro fertilization via an egg donor to gestate them.On Monday, a jury ruled 11-1 that the current Joint Managing Conservatorship should be replaced by a Sole Managing Conservatorship – and that Mr. Younger should not be that person.

Judge Cooks’ ruling was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but was delayed. When a seasoned civil court journalist from the Dallas Morning News asked the court clerk for the ruling schedule and provided her with the specific case number, she confirmed the day but refused to share the time of the ruling.

Since kindergarten, Dr. Georgulas has enrolled James in school as a girl under the name “Luna.” She began telling him he’s a girl when he was just three, and testified in court that she began to believe that when he liked a McDonald’s toy meant for girls. James’ pediatrician records also indicate Dr. Georgulas has met with GENECIS, a medical “transition” clinic in Dallas and is considering “hormone suppression” when James is closer to eight or nine years old.

Go here to read the rest. We live in a time when insanity is often regarded as a civil right and blatant child abuse is praised and protected.