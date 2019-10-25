News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The ancient god Moloch has announced that in lieu of the actual blood sacrifice of your children, you can now simply force your kids to become transgender as an alternative.
“Honestly, I still prefer killing your kids in ritual sacrifice or aborting them,” he said at a press conference. “I guess I’m old-fashioned like that. But coercing your kids into undergoing harmful surgery and hormone treatments works just as well, I suppose. As long as you’re sacrificing your kid’s future to the progressive, humanistic agenda, it doesn’t matter one way or the other.”
Go here to read the rest. The Bee has to always be sprinting to keep up with a very mad reality:
DALLAS, Texas, October 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – The judge presiding over the case of Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition,” ruled today that the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child.
Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district also put a gag order on both parents so that they cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees. The judge’s decision means that the Save James website will have to be shut down.
Mr. Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, were in court last week fighting over custody and decision-making abilities for James and his twin, Jude. Dr. Georgulas wants to continue to “transition” James “into” a girl called “Luna.” Mr. Younger wanted to take a “wait and see” approach rather than start the child on puberty blockers.
Eleven out of 12 jurors decided Monday that Mr. Younger should not be granted Sole Managing Conservatorship over his twin boys. Dr. Georgulas admitted in court she is not actually the twins’ biological mother and used in-vitro fertilization via an egg donor to gestate them.On Monday, a jury ruled 11-1 that the current Joint Managing Conservatorship should be replaced by a Sole Managing Conservatorship – and that Mr. Younger should not be that person.
Judge Cooks’ ruling was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but was delayed. When a seasoned civil court journalist from the Dallas Morning News asked the court clerk for the ruling schedule and provided her with the specific case number, she confirmed the day but refused to share the time of the ruling.
Since kindergarten, Dr. Georgulas has enrolled James in school as a girl under the name “Luna.” She began telling him he’s a girl when he was just three, and testified in court that she began to believe that when he liked a McDonald’s toy meant for girls. James’ pediatrician records also indicate Dr. Georgulas has met with GENECIS, a medical “transition” clinic in Dallas and is considering “hormone suppression” when James is closer to eight or nine years old.
Go here to read the rest. We live in a time when insanity is often regarded as a civil right and blatant child abuse is praised and protected.
What would Phinehas do? It’s coming to that point where the only way you can protect the innocent is – well – protect them. I don’t advocate the initiation of force, but castrating & emasculating a child is the initiation of force.
BTW, I saw another post here at TAC this morning about Joan of Arc, a true heroine if ever there was one. What would she do?
Police, lawyers, courts don’t protect the innocent any longer. Think on that. Where is the justice? These liberals are utterly evil. If they continue, then we are sadly headed for some very bloody times. 🙁
As much as I abhor violence how can a parent, a father in this case, be blamed for committing an act of violence against those who would threaten the life of his child if it should come to that? I would be at my wits end if I were placed in this situation and would do what I can to protect my child even if it would be against the law. We are bound by divine law to protect and defend the defenseless. People are going to have to answer to this at some point in time. Until then the innocent suffer under man playing God.
So many frogs are boiling in the pot.
Desensitization.
Bingo Philip. I remember when my son came home from his tour in Afghanistan and how frustrated he would get whenever we went to a shopping center or downtown. I asked him what was wrong and he would say that in Afghanistan you were always on high alert of your surroundings and environment but here, in our country or the West in general no one seems to care or be aware of anything or anyone around them. He would shake his head and say there is danger around us and no one seems to see it. No one seems to see the spiritual danger around us either Philip. Yes, we are a nation of frogs.
“He would shake his head and say there is danger around us and no one seems to see it.”
Or if they do see it they decide to remain indifferent.
The Vote is the key.
How I hope enough are not indifferent and get off their ars’es to vote for goodness sake.
We all had the same fear Philip in 2016, that others would not go and vote. We were wrong. Don’t fall in that trap of giving up on Trump supporters thinking they cannot see or care what the Left is doing to us as we can see. I’ve said it before, I have confidence that there are more of us clinging to the Truth than what the media, the false prophet, reports.
Thanks OC.
I haven’t given up hope. Never will.
We have a just Judge that see’s all.
One day He will come to judge the living and the dead. Thanks be to God.
Until then we pray.