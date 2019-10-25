PopeWatch: Deplorables

Faithful Catholics, you cannot exaggerate the contempt in which you are held by the powers that be at the Vatican:

According to Mexico’s most important cardinal, the Catholics who stole the small wood statue of a topless pregnant woman and those within the Church who are climate change deniers are the “black sheep” of the 1.3 billion-member family that is the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, currently in Rome participating in the Oct. 6-27 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon, told journalists on Tuesday that the theft of the statue, which some traditionalist Catholics have labeled a pagan symbol, was “sad, a pity.”

“In all the best families, there’s a black sheep,” he said. “And in the international community, there are also people who don’t believe in the damage we’re doing [to the planet].”

Go here to read the rest. When leaders of the Church act like politicians they will be treated like politicians by those who oppose them.