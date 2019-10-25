PopeWatch: Deplorables

Faithful Catholics, you cannot exaggerate the contempt in which you are held by the powers that be at the Vatican:
According to Mexico’s most important cardinal, the Catholics who stole the small wood statue of a topless pregnant woman and those within the Church who are climate change deniers are the “black sheep” of the 1.3 billion-member family that is the Catholic Church.
Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, currently in Rome participating in the Oct. 6-27 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon, told journalists on Tuesday that the theft of the statue, which some traditionalist Catholics have labeled a pagan symbol, was “sad, a pity.”
“In all the best families, there’s a black sheep,” he said. “And in the international community, there are also people who don’t believe in the damage we’re doing [to the planet].”
Go here to read the rest. When leaders of the Church act like politicians they will be treated like politicians by those who oppose them.
Those who support the unproven man made climate change meme see very….rigid.
Have no fear. Most of us hold that Argentinian Marxist Peronist Caudillo and his diabolical henchmen of paganism in equal contempt. And on the Last Day we’ll see whom God holds in contempt. PS, God loves black sheep too. Buckle up, Jorge Bergoglio. You’re an old man and as such no long for this world. Best to repent now while you got a chance.
I imagine that our Lord and his apostles were also considered black sheep of the Hebrew faith in their time. A Catholic black sheep throwing an idol into the Tiber sounds a lot like a Trump deplorable upholding the right of the unborn.
I’m reminded of a phrase from a film… “Sheep dog of protection…”
Not a wanton sheep.
Into the river you wolves.
Baa!
I’d also like to add, we have bishops hosting drug fueled homo orgies at the Vatican and we have prominent priests suggesting the bible is wrong about sodomy, but I’m the black sheep?
ken…the society of Judas has always been clouding the waters. They will reap what they sow. Count on it!