PopeWatch: Pope Doubles Down on Idolatry

Pope Francis demonstrates once again that when he is wrong he tends to be at his most bull-headed:
As he opened the afternoon session of the Oct. 6-27 synod Friday, Pope Francis addressed the theft of the statues on Oct. 21.
Saying he was speaking as the “Bishop of Rome,” meaning the head of the local church in the Eternal City, Francis requested “pardon” from anyone who was offended by the theft of the statues and their being thrown into the river.
According to a video of his remarks that made the rounds on social media, Francis said the statues had been displayed “without idolatry” in the Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina, located about halfway down the broad Via della Conciliazione that leads away from St. Peter’s Square.
Francis also added that Roman law enforcement officials have recovered the discarded statues and are holding them for the moment at a police station.
Friday’s apology caps what has been a month-long drama surrounding the statues, which first made an appearance during an Oct. 4 indigenous prayer service staged in the Vatican gardens in the presence of the pope.
Go here to read the rest. So, according to the Pope pagan idols can be displayed in a Catholic church without idolatry. Well, PopeWatch guesses that is no more impossible than people in an adulterous second marriage being able to worthily receive communion although they are living in sin. This Pope has his own special version of reality that he seeks to impose on the Church.
3 Comments
I pray daily for this worthless excuse to be deposed and anathematized. Please, Lord Jesus, send him back to South America!
It is my fervent hope that this will be widely rejected or ridiculed. Perhaps dozens of idol smashers or thousands booing Pope Bozo at the conclusion? Although brave bishops and priests have been outspoken the laity are going to have to lead.
Haha..Take a look at the background in the photo, “This isn’t a pagan ritual. No prostration is happening”.- Paolo Ruffini. Right, so maybe it’s not prostrating in the technical sense like at Holy Orders ordinations, but if it’s not that then the group must be bowing to Mecca.
Line from CRUX link: “and the destruction of indigenous statues that underscored the willingness of conservatives to violently vent their opposition to the pope. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini).”
Hmmm seems it’s only 19th century Protestant missionaries who found indigenous nudity inappropriate.
Remember National Geographic pictorials in Africa so popular with adolescent boys? “I only read it for the stories”.