PopeWatch: Pope Doubles Down on Idolatry

Pope Francis demonstrates once again that when he is wrong he tends to be at his most bull-headed:

As he opened the afternoon session of the Oct. 6-27 synod Friday, Pope Francis addressed the theft of the statues on Oct. 21.

Saying he was speaking as the “Bishop of Rome,” meaning the head of the local church in the Eternal City, Francis requested “pardon” from anyone who was offended by the theft of the statues and their being thrown into the river.

According to a video of his remarks that made the rounds on social media, Francis said the statues had been displayed “without idolatry” in the Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina, located about halfway down the broad Via della Conciliazione that leads away from St. Peter’s Square.

Francis also added that Roman law enforcement officials have recovered the discarded statues and are holding them for the moment at a police station.

Friday’s apology caps what has been a month-long drama surrounding the statues, which first made an appearance during an Oct. 4 indigenous prayer service staged in the Vatican gardens in the presence of the pope.

Go here to read the rest. So, according to the Pope pagan idols can be displayed in a Catholic church without idolatry. Well, PopeWatch guesses that is no more impossible than people in an adulterous second marriage being able to worthily receive communion although they are living in sin. This Pope has his own special version of reality that he seeks to impose on the Church.