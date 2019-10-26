California Quiz

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

SACRAMENTO, CA—California is being heralded as a progressive utopia after eliminating electricity entirely.

Working by candelight at his desk, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that bans electricity, propelling the state into a progressive futuristic paradise. Newsom said he got the idea while experiencing the latest round of rolling blackouts in the state. He decided to make the blackouts the law of the land.

“Other, backward states still use carbon-heavy electricity, gas for heating and cooking, and wasteful air conditioning,” he said proudly as people applauded around him. “But not on my watch. California has progressed beyond these archaic concepts.”

The law also bans vehicles, forcing pedestrians to use innovative new horse-driven carriages.

Go here to read the rest. California, if the Democrats can wreck it, they can wreck anything.