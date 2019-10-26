PopeWatch: Pachamama Reactions

The Vatican today announced that the Blessed Virgin will now be referred to as Pachamama in deference to the cultural sensitivities of the indigenous people of the Amazon. Vatican spokesman Father Senza Senso, SJ, explained the decision:

Christ was all about the accompaniment of sinners: tax collectors, prostitutes, you name it, Christ accompanied them. Naming his mother after a native deity is the ultimate act of accompaniment. The Holy Father is even now drafting a special liturgical celebration in honor of Pachamama the Mother of God.

In response to charges that this constitutes idolatry, Father Senso responded: Idolatry only consists of worshiping a false God. This only constitutes a rebranding of the mother of the true God. There is no idolatrous intent, quoting the Holy Father.



Reactions have been mixed to this decision.

The Vatican directed reporters to a posting made by American writer Jimmy Akin: Ten things to know and share about Mary/Pachamama.

This move by the Vatican has been praised by The Babylon Bee in an editorial: We appreciate the Vatican taking pity on our heavy workload and giving us endless fodder for posts that will involve no effort by us.

Father James Martin, SJ, has floated the idea that the new incarnation of Mary might be gay or transgender.

Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari has stated that in a private conversation Pope Francis expressed doubts about whether Pachamama is actually the same as Mary.

American blogger Mark Shea has denounced opponents of the Pachamama decision as racist Christianists.

Cardinal Burke has called the decision “troubling” and has stated that he might add his name to a petition asking for an explanation from the Pope.

The Lutheran Satire has posted a video entitled I Told You So About Pope Frankie.

