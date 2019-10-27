Austrian Painter Commits Suicide

I assume that is how the powers that be at The Washington Post would have framed the death of Adolph Hitler, considering how they headlined the death of the self proclaimed Caliph of the Isis State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Ann Althouse gives us the details:

It’s as though the paper is honoring him.

I wonder how long that will stay on the front page in that form. It’s the teaser for obituary, and there is another article — to the left — about the military raid, “Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi blew himself up as U.S. troops closed in.” Note how that forefronts Baghdadi’s agency. He “blew himself up.”

If you click through to the obituary, the headline is different — “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State’s ‘terrorist-in-chief,’ dies at 48.” So that makes the form of the headline on the front page even more startling — “Austere religious scholar…”

The obituary has that “austere religious scholar” language in the first paragraph and proceeds to tell his story within that framework:

Go here to read the rest. For most of the media the enemy is Trump and the people who support him, and they shape their coverage around that fact.