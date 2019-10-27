Menu

Prayer Request

Prayers for the soul of Janet Smith, the mother in law of Instapundit Glenn Reynolds.  Go here to read about the request.  He and the Instawife, Helen Smith, have been fighting the good fight on many issues for years.  As he notes, it is always a hard thing when you lose your mother.  May she know peace in the world to come, and may her family know peace here below.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee.  Blessed art thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus.  Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

