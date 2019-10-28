Biden always seeks to inflame racial paranoia for votes. It comes as news to me that cops don’t pull over whites, as I have been pulled over several times since I began to drive in the early Seventies. If I had known they would have left me off once I told them I was white, I could have saved myself some money. Perhaps they sensed that I am part Cherokee, or perhaps the world is a good deal more complicated than Joe Biden says it is. I have it! Biden was confusing White privilege with Biden privilege. I assume it was a bold cop indeed in Delaware who ever pulled over Senator-for-Life Biden or any of his offspring. If any cop did get out of line, Daddy Joe to the rescue. Helps explain how Hunter Biden has been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab, no joke, seventy times, or why Bursima paid him three million bucks for a no show job. Life is good as a Biden!