PopeWatch: Demon Dolls

As usual, Father Z puts it succinctly:
Marco Tosatti posted at his place about the Synod and a well-known con-game called “three card monte”.
In the course, however, he included this.
Oh yeah… gotta get me one o’ these! Maybe a full Pontifical set!
No doubt they will be sold in the vest best clerical places in Rome.
Keep those contributions coming!
Meanwhile, speaking of con-games, I understand that the wooden demon dolls they lugged into the close Mass of the Synod (“walking together”), were – I as questioned in the another – not the same wood demon dolls as got dumped into the drink the other day.
Recovered…. riiiiiiight.
And… yes… the chasuble is a joke.
Today.
Idolatry Amazon Synod.