Best Trump Tweet Ever

Saint of the Day Quote: Douai Martyrs
One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and
One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and
Let’s take the wayback machine all the way back in history to August 1, 2018: Pope Francis reflected on the first
Surber explains why The Babylon Bee is the most important conservative site: On January 22, 2016, National Review published its suicidal Never
3 Comments
Satan will be crushed forever by the heel of an obedient young Jewish girl named Mary. Her Triumphant victory is foretold and Satan knows it will come about.
How humiliating for him and all who foolishly follow him.
Immaculata victory is coming.
Great job Shephard.
Trump in 2020……more humiliating times ahead for the Pelosi fakers.
“Satan will be crushed forever by the heel of an obedient young Jewish girl named Mary.”
That doesn’t mean that a heroic canine can’t fasten the jaws of justice on his leg to hold him still long enough for Mary to smash his head. Just picture our Blessed Mother then saying, “Good boy,” and petting him.
Give this dog an extra helping of kibbles and bits!