Menu

Best Trump Tweet Ever

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

Not generally a fan of Trump Tweets, but this one is a keeper.  Dogs are held in low esteem in the Islamic world, so this rubs salt in the wound.  Good.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Douai Martyrs

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 No Comments

One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and

PopeWatch: Contra Idolatry

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 No Comments

Let’s take the wayback machine all the way back in history to August 1, 2018:   Pope Francis reflected on the first

I Agree With Don Surber

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 1 Comment

Surber explains why The Babylon Bee is the most important conservative site: On January 22, 2016, National Review published its suicidal Never

3 Comments

  1. Satan will be crushed forever by the heel of an obedient young Jewish girl named Mary. Her Triumphant victory is foretold and Satan knows it will come about.
    How humiliating for him and all who foolishly follow him.
    Immaculata victory is coming.

    Great job Shephard.
    Trump in 2020……more humiliating times ahead for the Pelosi fakers.

  2. “Satan will be crushed forever by the heel of an obedient young Jewish girl named Mary.”

    That doesn’t mean that a heroic canine can’t fasten the jaws of justice on his leg to hold him still long enough for Mary to smash his head. Just picture our Blessed Mother then saying, “Good boy,” and petting him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu