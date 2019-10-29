Bravo Father!

Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a Catholic church in South Carolina on Sunday morning because of his views on abortion, a priest said in a statement.

The Rev. Robert Morey said Monday that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate attended Mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence and was refused the sacrament because any “public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to Former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey said. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that.”

Morey added that as “a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”

Go here to read the rest. Early in his career Biden was against abortion and even supported a constitutional amendment banning abortion. Political ambition was the 30 pieces of silver that turned him into a rabid abortion.