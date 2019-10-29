Menu

Bravo Father!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a Catholic church in South Carolina on Sunday morning because of his views on abortion, a priest said in a statement. 

The Rev. Robert Morey said Monday that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate attended Mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence and was refused the sacrament because any “public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.” 

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to Former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey said. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that.” 

Morey added that as “a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.” 

Go here to read the rest.  Early in his career Biden was against abortion and even supported a constitutional amendment banning abortion.  Political ambition was the 30 pieces of silver that turned him into a rabid abortion.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Douai Martyrs

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 1 Comment

One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and

Best Trump Tweet Ever

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 10 Comments

  Not generally a fan of Trump Tweets, but this one is a keeper.  Dogs are held in low esteem in the

PopeWatch: Contra Idolatry

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 3 Comments

Let’s take the wayback machine all the way back in history to August 1, 2018:   Pope Francis reflected on the first

5 Comments

  1. Pingback: Bravo Father! — The American Catholic | The Catholic Philadelphian

  2. He, Fr. Morey, is a minister in the fullest sense. If Mr. Biden can use this to correct his direction than Father has helped to save Joe’s soul from misery.

    If not, than Joe must walk a lonely walk.

    Pride or humility. Two roads at an intersection.

  4. Biden doesn’t “want to impose his beliefs on others.” By advocating for abortion Biden has imposed death sentences upon innocent babies.

  5. Abortion Is Murder.

    Before Trump, the GOP only paid “lip service” in the fight against millions of unborn baby murders.

    God bless Father Morey.

    God bless President Trump warts and all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu