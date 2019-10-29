News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In order to ensure all headlines about Islamic terrorism are culturally sensitive and do not offend any brave freedom fighters in the Middle East, The Washington Post has retained an ISIS marketing representative.

All headlines published about terrorism will be run by the marketing rep. The PR rep was immediately put to work as headline writers worked to come up with a sensitive take on the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Do you think we should call him an extremist terrorist leader or is that considered offensive?” one intern asked the representative, Aarif al-Samarrai, in a brainstorming session Sunday.

An angered Samarrai began firing his AK-47 into the air and screamed, “ALLAHU AKBAR!” at this suggestion, apparently not happy with the angle. Post writers frantically tried to come up with different headlines to appease him, such as the following:

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, mischevious rapscallion, passes away of entirely natural causes and definitely not a raid ordered by Trump. Also Trump is bad.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, noted firearm and explosive enthusiast, dies at 48.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, prophet of God and all-around swell guy, rewarded with 72 virgins.

Evil Americans kill innocent Middle Eastern farmer.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48

Go here to read the rest. The Bee continues its heroic stern chase to keep up with an ever surreal reality. A Washington Post flack stated on twitter: Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly.

Well all righty then. Of course why this occurred is simple. The Washington Post is dedicated to this journalistic proposition: Orange Man Bad. All news has to be filtered through this prism. If the Trump administration has a success it should not be reported on. If it has a success that has to be reported on, the report should minimize it as much as possible. Joseph Goebbels, the patron demon of contemporary American journalism, would understand.