I Agree With Don Surber

Surber explains why The Babylon Bee is the most important conservative site:

On January 22, 2016, National Review published its suicidal Never Trump issue, ending 61 years as a conservative institution. It had a good run.

But conservatives were left in the lurch following NR’s departure from conservatism.

Nature hates a vacuum and on March 1, 2016, Adam Ford launched what would become in a few years the most important conservative site: the Babylon Bee, a satirical site.

Originally, the site mocked the idiosyncrasies of churches. A March 12th, 2016, offering, “Man Lacking Food Contribution Expertly Infiltrates Church Potluck,” had appeal to backsliders as well as evangelical housewives.

And that continues. An April 16, 2019, offering, “Pastors Weigh In: Does Pineapple Belong On Pizza?” was golden.

It said, “Does pineapple belong on pizza?

“Satan: Yes.”

But the Bee’s wry political observations (which includes shots at conservatives) are brilliant and breath-taking commentary which earned occasional, frequent, and now daily links from Instapundit, often with the tag, “I’m so old, I can remember the Babylon Bee was still a satiric Website, before morphing into America’s Paper of Record.”

Go here to read the rest. In some ways The Bee is an equal opportunity offender. Trump is a frequent target of their barbs for instance. However, that is in the best tradition of conservatism that has a large capacity to laugh at itself. Conservatives do not believe in lock step uniformity, we leave that to the Left. Any conservatism worthy of the name has a healthy appreciation of the absurdities of life and that is what The Bee zeroes in on. The Sacred Cows of contemporary times are never safe from The Bee, and that, above all, makes it conservative. Long may The Bee fly and sting!