Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Douai Martyrs

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and 1680.  These were all Englishmen who loved their land and their people enough to lose their lives in brining the consolation of the True Faith to them.  Whenever the Seminary heard of another of their graduates being martyred, a solemn Mass of Thanksgiving was held.  Men and women like them are the true treasures of the Church, a treasure that will never rust as the years pass.

More to explorer

Best Trump Tweet Ever

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 3 Comments

  Not generally a fan of Trump Tweets, but this one is a keeper.  Dogs are held in low esteem in the

PopeWatch: Contra Idolatry

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 No Comments

Let’s take the wayback machine all the way back in history to August 1, 2018:   Pope Francis reflected on the first

I Agree With Don Surber

Tuesday, October 29, AD 2019 1 Comment

Surber explains why The Babylon Bee is the most important conservative site: On January 22, 2016, National Review published its suicidal Never

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu