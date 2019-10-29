Saint of the Day Quote: Douai Martyrs

One hundred and fifty-eight priests trained at the Douai Seminary in France were judicially murdered by the English Crown between 1577 and 1680. These were all Englishmen who loved their land and their people enough to lose their lives in brining the consolation of the True Faith to them. Whenever the Seminary heard of another of their graduates being martyred, a solemn Mass of Thanksgiving was held. Men and women like them are the true treasures of the Church, a treasure that will never rust as the years pass.