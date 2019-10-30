And People Don’t Poop on the Streets

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
U.S.—New billboards have been popping up in California with the slogan “Move to Texas: We have electricity!” Many see this as a play to lure jobs away from California, as many jobs rely on electricity, especially in the modern economy. This could especially be attractive to jobs in the tech sector.
Roy Rivera, a tech analyst with decades of experience in cutting edge technology, explained that “a lot of tech uses electricity.” He then pointed to a chart showing that tech businesses can be at least 300% more effective when they have power.
California Governor Gavin Newsom was dismissive of Texas’s claims, though. “They’re making false claims of being able to deliver electricity 24/7,” Newsom said, “but it just can’t be done.” Newsom was also dismissive of the Lone Star State’s other claims, such as affordable housing, plenty of water, cheap gas, plastic straws, and not constantly being on fire. “It sounds made up,” said Newsom. “I don’t even think there is a Texas.”
Go here to read the rest. The Golden State has become the Fool’s Gold State.
California shut down Rancho Seco and San Onofre, and is planning to do the same to Diablo Canyon in a few years. It will have removed thousands of megawatts of carbon free electricity because the liberal progressive Democrats controlling the state oppose nuclear power MORE than they support environmentalism. Fathom that! California deserves everything it’s getting – the wild fires, the land slides, the heat waves, the wind storms, the brownouts and blackouts, the homeless epidemic, the filthy unsanitary conditions in the city streets, the drug addiction problem, the rabid murderous drug lord immigrants, etc. Why? California (like NY Sate and other liberal states) has rejected God, embraced sodomy and supported every evil there is. No, God isn’t punishing them. They’re doing it to themselves by the consequences of their actions. Let them wallow in the 3rd world misery. It is the only way that’ll force them to repent.
PS, Oregon with its LGBT sex pervert Governor Brown and the riots in Portland, and Washington State are not far behind.
The joke’s on Texas when all that electricity, affordable housing, water, cheap gas, plastic straws, and not constantly being a dumpster fire of a state go away because they imported Californians.
I’d rather have gypsies for neighbors than Californians.