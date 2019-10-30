PopeWatch: The Lord Hates a Coward

Italian journalist Vittorio Messori nails the number one problem in the Church today: rampant cowardice among the clergy:

“The conformism to which you refer indeed exists. But it is palpable even within the Church. It is disconcerting that only two or three nonagenarian cardinals actually speak out and protest. There are so many bishops and even cardinals with whom I speak in private who lift their hands to their heads to show their dissent, but they are afraid, they say nothing, they are silent. For 2,000 years, harming the pope has been discouraged, but this tendency is accentuated today and one can clearly experience it firsthand. They say that this is the Church of mercy, but is it really? Those in command do not tolerate critical voices of any kind. I wrote a polite article in the Corriere in which I asked questions and offered reflections and I was covered with insults, especially by certain Catholic media. A committee was formed to ask the Corriere to put an end to my collaboration. This committee resembles — to use a fashionable expression — the “magic lily” [team of close supporters of former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi] of the pope. Where is the consistency with the statement that this is the Church of mercy, of open and loyal dialogue, of parresia? I am worried, as I said, but not desperate. Christ does not abandon his Church.”

Too many clerics emulate Saint Peter only in running away when Christ needs them most. When the clergy will not do the job they are paid to do, with honorable exceptions, it is up to the laity to defend Catholicism.