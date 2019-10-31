0

Bee Helps the Media

Posted on by Donald R. McClarey

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee.  The Bee, always eager to help the dullards of the Fourth Estate, has published the above style guide.  Go here to read about it.

Donald R. McClarey

Cradle Catholic. Active in the pro-life movement since 1973. Father of three and happily married for 37 years. Small town lawyer and amateur historian. Former president of the board of directors of the local crisis pregnancy center for a decade.

