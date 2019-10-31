Democrats Walk the Plank

As I predicted last year, Democrats are proceeding with impeachment. In a straight party line vote, all Democrats but two voted for the impeachment inquiry and all Republicans voted against it. Loon Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party in July, also voted for impeachment. Last December I made this prediction and I stick to it:

The Democrats are going to ensure that their impeachment of Trump will be the dominant story of the next two years. They will impeach Trump and the Republican dominated Senate will refuse to convict. Trump will paint himself as an innocent victim pursued by the Swamp dwellers, eternal defenders of the status quo, and he will go into 2020 with an angry and aroused base. This is lunacy from the standpoint of the Democrats, but they can’t help themselves.

Voltaire used to say that he had only one prayer to God and that was to make his enemies ridiculous. I assume Trump must be reading from the same prayer book. They are drinking their own Koolaid. In politics never drink your own Koolaid.