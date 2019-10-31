0

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Wolfgang

Posted on by Donald R. McClarey

According to legend Saint Wolfgang tricked the Devil into helping him build the first church on lake Albersee in Austria.  The Saint promised the Devil the soul of the first pilgrim to cross the threshold of the Church.  The Devil took that first pilgrim down to Hell and then was astonished that Bishop Wolfgang had tricked him by disguising a wolf in the garb of a pilgrim.  Wolfs howl at night they say for that poor wolf taken  to Hell.  Saint Wolfgang is occasionally included in the lists of the Fourteen Holy Helpers.

Donald R. McClarey

Cradle Catholic. Active in the pro-life movement since 1973. Father of three and happily married for 37 years. Small town lawyer and amateur historian. Former president of the board of directors of the local crisis pregnancy center for a decade.

More Posts

