Shocked! “Whistleblower” is a Democrat Activist

A new report from RealClearInvestigations reveals that the anti-Trump “whistleblower” who prompted the current impeachment proceedings against President Trump is a registered Democrat who worked with a Democratic National Committee opposition researcher who dug up dirt on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Federal documents reveal that the whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, previously worked in the Obama administration with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. RealClear reports that Ciaramella remained there into the Trump administration, and headed the Ukraine desk at the National Security Council, eventually transitioning into the West Wing, until June 2017.

He then “left his National Security Council posting in the White House’s West Wing in mid-2017 amid concerns about negative leaks to the media. He has since returned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia,” RealClearInvestigations reported. Ciaramella is a Yale graduate who reportedly speaks Russian, Ukrainian, and Arabic.

Officials told RealClear that Ciaramella strongly opposed Trump’s foreign policy.

“He didn’t exactly hide his passion with respect to what he thought was the right thing to do with Ukraine and Russia, and his views were at odds with the president’s policies,” a former senior White House official said.

Politico reported on a Ukrainian-American woman who consulted for the Democratic National Committee, and “met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia.” The woman, Alexandra Chalupa, was paid $412,000 from 2004 to June 2016 by the DNC.

Ciaramella invited Chalupa to meetings and events at the White House, RealClear reported, documents confirming one occasion in November 2015. She also visited the White House with Ukrainian lobbyists seeking aid from Obama.

Chalupa said she shared her findings with both the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Politico reports that “Chalupa told a senior DNC official that, when it came to Trump’s campaign, ‘I felt there was a Russia connection.’” Chalupa also said that the Ukrainian embassy worked directly with reporters digging for Trump-Russia ties.

Go here to read the rest. Small wonder that the Democrats don’t want this “public spirited whistleblower”. This whole impeachment fiasco has been a scam from day one. Once again we have a denizen of the Deep State attempting a coup against a democratically elected president. There is a threat to our Republic in the age of Trump, and it comes from the son-called Resistance that cannot get over losing an election.