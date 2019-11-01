Marie Kondo Bible

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

COUNTRY HOMES, WA—After binge-watching hit Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, local Christian woman Grace Milliken applied the innovative cleaning and organizing method to her Bible study time, prompting her to remove all verses that don’t bring her joy from her copy of God’s Word.

“This verse about taking up your cross and following Jesus? I feel no joy there because it sounds difficult and painful,” she said as she read through the Gospel of Luke. “I just don’t see the verse as having a place in my future, ideal life.” She then thanked the verse for its service and tore it out of her Bible.

The woman also reportedly held up the entire Old Testament to her face but did not feel a thrill running through her as though to reach out and embrace the collection of books covering Israel’s history. “Nope, no joy here. It’s not directly about me, so I just don’t think I need it in my life going forward.”

She continued to hack her way through the Bible category by category, examining each piece of the Scriptures that did not spark joy. “I highly recommend this method for people whose Bibles simply have too much clutter,” she said. “Over thousands of years, the Bible accumulated all these verses that for some reason aren’t always about me, and as such do not bring me joy. It’s time for Christians everywhere to tidy up!”

Go here to read the rest. Please Bee, don’t give the current gang at the Vatican ideas!