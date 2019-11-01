Why Settle for the Lesser Evil?

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

IN THE LAND OF MORDOR WHERE THE SHADOWS LIE—The Dark Lord Sauron stepped up his campaign for reelection this week, unveiling the details of his ambitious Deathcare for All proposal.

Many have criticized Sauron’s proposal in recent weeks, calling his plan to kill or enslave everyone in Middle Earth impractical.

“It sounds good on paper, but it’s not feasible,” said Lord Voldemort. “We should have much more sensible, attainable goals right now, like just taking over a middle school. Even that is almost impossible.”

“Covering all the lands in darkness is pie-in-the-sky talk. What’s that gonna cost, $52 trillion? Might as well say you’re gonna provide healthcare for everyone.”

Sauron hopes that by releasing the details of his plan, he will silence his critics. The plan shows how Sauron can efficiently slaughter men of Gondor and Rohan, Hobbits from the Shire, and the few remaining elves in Middle Earth by raising taxes on a few elite kings and lords across the land. He’s also developed a state-of-the-art process for killing the free peoples of Middle Earth, where you line them all up, kill one of them, and then he falls over and knocks over the whole row of them.

The plan also includes acid pits, swinging death blades, and lots and lots of lava and fire. This part of the plan has attracted criticism for its possible contributions to global warming.

Nonetheless, Sauron insists his D4A proposal is the only way to go, calling those who want to stick to privatized deathcare for some “filthy moderates” and “big silly gooses.”

Go here to read the rest. I can imagine the debates between Sauron and Trump. Trump would call him loser Sauron who got beat up by a bunch of pansy Elves and midget Hobbits. Sauron would offer Trump the one ring. Trump would retort that he already has 19 of the rings of power and he doesn’t need a matched set, but that if Sauron wants a Trump Tower in Minas Morgul, they could talk after the election. Sauron would threaten Trump with Ring Wraiths. Trump would yawn and say that in New York City the Ring Wraiths wouldn’t even qualify as tourists on Trump’s threat level meter. Hillary would then come shrieking from the wings screaming that Sauron was blowing it and she needed to get into the race.