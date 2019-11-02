Perry Mason Theme Song

Something for the weekend. Few television shows have had a more distinctive theme song than Perry Mason. Fred Steiner wrote the song known as Park Avenue Beat. The tune was written in a jazzy style because he expected Mason to be portrayed as a flamboyant man about town, not at all like the buttoned down, highly controlled Mason as played by the late Raymond Burr. No matter, the song is now as closely associated with the fictional Perry Mason as is Raymond Burr. And here is a rendition of the theme from the Blues Brothers (1980) film: