Perry Mason Theme Song

Posted on by Donald R. McClarey

Something for the weekend.  Few television shows have had a more distinctive theme song than Perry Mason. Fred Steiner wrote the song known as Park Avenue Beat. The tune was written in a jazzy style because he expected Mason to be portrayed as a flamboyant man about town, not at all like the buttoned down, highly controlled Mason as played by the late Raymond Burr.  No matter, the song is now as closely associated with the fictional Perry Mason as is Raymond Burr.  And here is a rendition of the theme from the Blues Brothers (1980) film:

 

Donald R. McClarey

Cradle Catholic. Active in the pro-life movement since 1973. Father of three and happily married for 37 years. Small town lawyer and amateur historian. Former president of the board of directors of the local crisis pregnancy center for a decade.

