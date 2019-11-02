Prayers For Our Dead

O happy fault that earned for us so great, so glorious a Redeemer.

Exsultet

All Souls Day is a good time to start a post where we can pray for our dead:

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

I ask Lord that the souls of Larry McClarey, Donald D. McClarey, Mary McClarey, Charles Stringer, Raymond McClarey, Thelma McClarey, Ralph McClarey, Chuck McClarey, Roscoe McClarey, Betty Taylor, Chris Bissey, Rowena Barry, Nanny Barry, Alice Moore, Dyke Moore, Fred Strufe, Heidi Strufe, and some poor soul known only to You, may even now be enjoying the Beatific Vision, and, if they are in Purgatory, that their time there may be shortened, consistent with Your Will. May we all share in the joy of those who now see You face to face.

List the souls you wish to pray for in the comboxes.