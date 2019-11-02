0

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed John Bodey

Posted on

Indeede, I have been sufficiently censured, for I have been condemned twice; if you may make the hearing of a Blessed Mass treason, or the saying of an Ave Maria treason, you may make what you please treason… I acknowledge her as my Lawful Queen in all temporal causes, and none other… Ye shall understand, good people all, I suffer death not for not granting her Majestie to be supreme head of Christ’s Church in England, which I may not and will not grant; I pray God long to preserve her Majestie in tranquility over you, even Queen Elizabeth, your queen and mine; I desire you to obey none other.

Words of John Bodey prior to his execution for the “crime” of being a Catholic on November 2, 1583

