Terminator SJW

As they say, get woke, go broke.
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
One Comment
Like the first two Terminators. Probably the second more than the original. Didn’t like the third one. Haven’t seen any of the subsequent sequels because of that.