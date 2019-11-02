Menu

Terminator SJW

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

As they say, get woke, go broke.

More to explorer

Fall Back

Saturday, November 2, AD 2019 5 Comments

We’ve gone back to God’s time thank Him. The silliest thing I know of is daylight saving time. Why don’t they get

Relieved Constitution

Saturday, November 2, AD 2019 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   WASHINGTON, D.C.—Reports from the National Archives in Washington, D.C. indicate that the

Prayers For Our Dead

Saturday, November 2, AD 2019 5 Comments

O happy fault that earned for us so great, so glorious a Redeemer. Exsultet       All Souls Day is a 

One Comment

  1. Like the first two Terminators. Probably the second more than the original. Didn’t like the third one. Haven’t seen any of the subsequent sequels because of that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu