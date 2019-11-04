Menu

About Time

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

U.S.—Everyone agrees it is a bleak and hopeless post-apocalyptic hellscape we are living in nowadays. Not from the Trump administration or anything, but because of all these Terminator sequels. 

There’s a consensus that Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day were darn fine movies, but after that, humanity started to realize they were being destroyed by their own creation. When Rise of the Machines came out, some began to sound the alarm, though many enjoyed that one for some reason. But humanity realized we were doomed once they started spelling Genesys with a “y.”

And with Terminator: Dark Fate, humanity was finally spurred to action, realizing too late that the actual dark fate is that we are doomed for a bad Terminator sequel every few years.

Desperate rebels have been working in secret, though, for a solution: a robot programmed to go back in time and stop those responsible for these movies. Holed up in a secret base at an undisclosed location, these brave freedom fighters sent off humanity’s last hope through a time machine, desperately praying the ploy would work.

Go here to read the rest.  Of course there is only one way to be sure of stopping the Terminator movies:

 

