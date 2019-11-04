Failed State

My favorite living historian Victor Davis Hanson looks at his native state:
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds.
Consumers blame the state for not cleaning up dead trees and brush, along with the utility companies for not updating their ossified equipment. The power companies in turn fault the state for so over-regulating utilities that they had no resources to modernize their grids.
Californians know that having tens of thousands of homeless in their major cities is untenable. In some places, municipal sidewalks have become open sewers of garbage, used needles, rodents and infectious diseases. Yet no one dares question progressive orthodoxy by enforcing drug and vagrancy laws, moving the homeless out of cities to suburban or rural facilities, or increasing the number of mental hospitals.
Taxpayers in California, whose basket of sales, gasoline and income taxes is the highest in the nation, quietly seethe while immobile on antiquated freeways that are crowded, dangerous and under nonstop makeshift repair.
Gas prices of $4 to $5 a gallon — the result of high taxes, hyper-regulation and green mandates — add insult to the injury of stalled commuters. Gas tax increases ostensibly intended to fund freeway expansion and repair continue to be diverted to the state’s failing high-speed rail project.
Residents shrug that the state’s public schools are among weakest in the nation, often ranking in the bottom quadrant in standardized test scores. Elites publicly oppose charter schools but often put their own kids in private academies.
Californians know that to venture into a typical municipal emergency room is to descend into a modern Dante’s Inferno. Medical facilities are overcrowded. They can be as unpleasant as they are bankrupting to the vanishing middle class that must face exorbitant charges to bring in an injured or sick child.
No one would dare to connect the crumbling infrastructure, poor schools and failing public health care with the non-enforcement of immigration laws, which has led to a massive influx of undocumented immigrants from the poorest regions of the world, who often arrive without fluency in English or a high-school education.
Go here to read the rest. Under one party Democrat rule, California is rapidly becoming a dysfunctional state of a type familiar throughout Latin America. A place of a few very rich, and many very poor, with a middle class under siege. A place of power blackouts, rampant homelessness and crumbling infrastructure. A place to flee from if you can. California shows us a future that only works for the very few and for politicians of the Democrat party. If I were advising the Trump campaign I would make endless videos of what is occurring in California and stating that is what the Democrats have planned for the rest of the nation.
9 Comments
Hey, if you don’t like the California model, move to New York. And if you don’t like that, there’s always Illinois.
–the Democrats
“If I were advising the Trump campaign I would make endless videos of what is occurring in California and stating that is what the Democrats have planned for the rest of the nation.” Brilliant idea.
Send it on Don.
Massachusetts survives “in spite of liberal nonsense” through technical entrepreneurship and hard science still taught on the technical side of the state’s colleges and universities.
And the populace are wise enough to most often have a fiscally conservative republican governor checking an irresponsible democratic house and senate.
Chief Warren is Spreading Bull and a hack.
It wouldn’t be so bad if all the residents fleeing from CA didn’t continue to vote for the same policies.
I’m about ready for Trump to build a wall around that state and make the people there fix things instead of running away and repeating the problems.
Most of the refugees from California are conservatives. I doubt if they will be voting Democrat any time soon.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-11-04/california-conservatives-republicans-leaving
New Hampshire has a similar problem with all the transplants coming north from MA, CT and NY. Most of them are well to do libs and are populating our southern border and the east coast. It’s gotten to the point where their votes are more in number than the rest of the state and I believe in a decade or less we will be a state just like VT. Excuse me while I now go vomit…
We don’t.
Both husband and I were born in Cali, and left before we were teens– our parents were forced out.
I suspect that the more relevant factor is vote fraud.
You only need a few folks who know how to game the system moving into an area– usually along with the money that flees the last place they fleeced– printing up votes to reproduce the same hell-hole the money fled last time.
Somewhat related, about one in five registered voters in LA county are required to be removed for not existing, and the activists spend a LOT of money trying to enable fraud:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/iowa-voter-id-law-survives-lawsuit-claiming-it-is-an-attack-on-the-latino-community/
Part of why I think this is such a big thing is that my husband and I are both listed as “inactive voters” in Washington State, still– on the west side, their voting rolls are a mess. We’ve been registered at multiple houses, and it takes a lot of fit-pitching to make sure it gets changed.
But they still have a 75% voter turn-out rate.
https://kingcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=2407ec4e03bf4b8ab052edc183fe1177
The nation wide average, including places (like the east side of Washington– Okanogan county does fit-pitching for those who move there) is a 60% turnout.
Voter’s Scorecard’ Is Offensive, Creepy…ltr to the Editor, Richmond Times Dispatch Sun., Nov 3rd:
I was notified that I will be receiving something in the mail called an “Official Republican Voter Scorecard,” which shows that, according to the Republican Party, I have only a grade of B- for my voting history, while other first-named neighbors have far superior scores. It further says that “election officials are watching my neighbors voting performance.” Mine too, apparently.
I’m neither Republican nor Democrat and find this sort of political garbage both offensive and creepy. This, along with the endless daily barrage of literature from the political candidates, makes me want to walk away from the voting booth.
Carol Whitney.
I suspect that this letter in it’s entirety is false or a Democratic operative is actually sending out under a so called Republican by line. Whichever way some damage has been done.