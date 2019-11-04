Good Pregnant Gal With a Gun

She can bring no more to living than the powers that make her great

As the Mother of the Infant and the Mistress of the Mate.

And when Babe and Man are lacking and she strides unclaimed to claim

Her right as femme (and baron), her equipment is the same.

She is wedded to convictions—in default of grosser ties;

Her contentions are her children, Heaven help him who denies!—

He will meet no suave discussion, but the instant, white-hot, wild,

Wakened female of the species warring as for spouse and child.

Rudyard Kipling, The Female of the Species

But I thought that the notion of an “assault rifle” being used in self defense was a myth. The media told me so.

The male victim, later identified as Jeremy King, told Bay 9 News that the suspects pointed guns at him, demanded money and threatened him.

King was pistol-whipped and beaten when he refused, police said. He was later transported to the hospital following the incident.

(MORE: ‘He fought them,’ father says of son killed on birthday defending his family in home)

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” King told the station. “I took a severe beating.”

The couple’s young daughter, who King said is 11 years old, was also inside the home at the time of the attack.

King’s wife, who he said is 8 months pregnant, was in the back bedroom when the suspects broke in. When she opened the bedroom door to see what was going on, one of the suspects shot at her, King said.

That’s when the wife returned fire with an AR-style assault rifle, striking the suspect, a source told ABC News. The gun was legally owned by the family, police said.

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic male in his 20s, was later found in the ditch outside the home.

Go here to read the rest. When the lives of your family are on the line you want something easy to use and accurate, and someone with the presence of mind to act swiftly. Bravo to Mrs. King!