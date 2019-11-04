Planned Parenthood Beasts, Democrats  & Other Demons

Introduction

This is a republication of an article that first appeared on the Abyssum.org website in 2015. It is particularly relevant now in view of the ongoing trial in California of Sandra Merritt and her co-defendants who are on trial for exposing the consummate evil of Planned Parenthood in harvesting and marketing body parts and organs from living babies and then selling them for profit.

Kamala Kameleon

Present presidiential candidate Kamala Harris filed these charges at the behest of Planned Parenthood when she was Attorney General of California.

The Federalist Two Months Ago

Excerpts from The Federalist, Madeline Osburn, “Hearings Expose How Kamala Harris Used Prosecutorial Power To Benefit Abortion Businesses That Support Her Campaign,”Sept. 20, 2019:

“More than four years ago, former California attorney general Kamala Harris launched an investigation into the work of citizen journalists and abortion activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who discovered Planned Parenthood’s trafficking of aborted baby body parts. This Wednesday concluded the two weeks of preliminary hearings in San Francisco courtrooms, which revealed the extent to which Planned Parenthood has aggressively fought to deny allegations, cover up evidence, and use their financial influence over politicians like Harris to prosecute Daleiden and Merritt for their work.

“When the state of California began investigating Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress after the release of his videos, it did not just happen to fall under Kamala Harris’ tenure as California attorney general. It was Harris’ office that launched the investigation and ordered the raid on Daledien’s home. And it was not just Harris’ office that was involved, but Harris herself.

“Harris personally met with six Planned Parenthood executives in March 2016, at the attorney general’s Los Angeles office. An email outlining action items from the meeting shows that they discussed both Planned Parenthood’s political agenda in the state of California and her investigation into Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress. Two of the six executives in that meeting were used as witnesses in Harris’ criminal investigation.”

Kamala Kameleon In Evil Company

You can add “Kamala Kameleon” to the original of my article (from 2015) that follows and to the various listings of demons in its text:

From 2015

Bloody Richards, Hyena Grese, Hillary the Beast, Pelosi the Butcher, Monster Gatter, Nucatola Mengele, and Koch the Bitch

You can now say these names in one breath: Richards, Koch, Gatter, Neudeck, Clinton, Mandel, Wattleton, Grese, Sanger, Nucatola, Binz, Pelosi, Lachert, Bosel, Waters, and Bothe. Read descriptions of female Nazi concentration overseers, nurses and personnel – monsters like Ilse Koch, Irma Grese, Dorothea Binz, Greta Bosel, Herta Bothe, Hildegard Lachert, Ruth Neudeck, and Maria Mandel – and their actions, particularly those of nurses and doctors; listen to their crimes-against-humanity trial testimony or read it; learn about the acts of utter depravity, torture, sadism, and satanic cruelty they engaged in on a daily basis as the camps; and then remember speeches and recordings you have heard over the years from Faye Wattleton, Margaret Sanger, Cecile Richards, Mary Gatter, Dr. Deborah Nucatola, and politicains like Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Maxine Waters.

Consider the recent revelations of Planned Parenthood’s harvesting and sale of human body parts; their efforts to carefully crush babies without crushing their organs, and efforts to develop “less crunchy” techniques for insuring that hearts and livers and kidneys are not damaged as babies are cut, crushed and die.

Consider that the Nazis were the model of efficiency in processing subhumans, including over 6,000,000 Jews through their “camps.” Upon arrival, unless deemed extraordinarily beautiful, all children and babies were sent for immediate gassing and execution. Shortly after arrival, all prisoners were shorn of all their hair. The hair was made into felt and thread; made into socks for submarine crews, ignition mechanisms in bombs, ropes and cords for ships; and used in pillows and mattresses for soldiers, and, since it expands and contracts uniformly, it was used in delayed action bombs.

Camp commanders were required to submit monthly reports about how much hair had been collected. Human skulls were made into ashtrays. Lampshades were made of human skin, particularly human skin that had an interesting or beautiful tattoo. Human flesh was made into soap. And gold teeth were pulled from the corpses in the gas chambers.

More than any other product or commodity of the money-making Nazi Camps, the gold recovered daily from the teeth of the dead, amounting to millions of dollars, illustrates the evil of the Third Reich. In one camp alone an average gold day was 18 pounds. In 1930s dollars that is $10,000.00 per day; in today’s value, for this one camp, that is over $300,000.00 per day.

Then consider the various nicknames given to the Nazi women – The Beast, The Bitch, Bloody, The Witch, Butcher, The Hyena – and wonder if these Nazi women were better – in a variety of senses of “better”- than today’s women of Planned Parenthood. The Nazis, although they killed over 11,000,000 persons, cannot hold a candle to the tens of millions dead here and around the world which can be laid at the feet of the women of Planned Parenthood.

And if in reading about any of these Nazi women you stop and have a startled intake of breath at the sheer inhumanity of their actions, just review Planned Parenthood abortion techniques and organ harvesting procedures, and then go back and listen again to the recording of Planned Parenthood’s Medical Director, Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Planned Parenthood’s very own Dr. Mengele; watch the video of Planned Parenthood Medical Director Mary Gatter discussing the “less crunchy” techniques and her need for a new Lamborghini; check out the medical and scientific facts of the pain capability of children in their mothers’ wombs; and you will realize that these Nazi women were rank amateurs in pain, sadism, torture, and death compared to the women of Planned Parenthood.

When you learn that on an average day Auschwitz personnel removed about 18 pounds of gold from the teeth of gassed Jews, you will realize that cleansing the population of Margaret Sanger’s “human undergrowth” was one thing, and making money off the dead was another; that “follow the money” explains the alleged lofty humanitarian goals of Planned Parenthood in providing “health care,” caring so carefully as to not crush an unborn child’s heart and liver; and that the women of Planned Parenthood, today’s Bloody Beasts of Planned Parenthood, take death dealing, genocide and crimes against humanity to a whole new level of consummate evil.