Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Charles Borromeo

“Be sure that you first preach by the way you live.
If you do not, people will notice that you say one thing
but live otherwise and your words will bring
only cynical laughter and a derisive shake of the head.”

Saint Charles Borromeo

