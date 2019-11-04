Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Charles Borromeo

“Be sure that you first preach by the way you live.
If you do not, people will notice that you say one thing
but live otherwise and your words will bring
only cynical laughter and a derisive shake of the head.”
Saint Charles Borromeo
“Be sure that you first preach by the way you live.
If you do not, people will notice that you say one thing
but live otherwise and your words will bring
only cynical laughter and a derisive shake of the head.”
Saint Charles Borromeo
My favorite living historian Victor Davis Hanson looks at his native state: More than 2 million Californians were recently left
The ideals of 1776 had no greater champion than black abolitionist Frederick Douglass. A former slave, he understood in his bones
Papal finances have been a calamity since a few seconds after Saint Peter denounced Simon Magus since Magus offered to buy the