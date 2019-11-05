Menu

PopeWatch: Proselytism Again

16 Then the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. 17 When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. 18 Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

Matthew 28: 16-20

 

 

The Pope explains why he is opposed to proselytism, giving his own unique spin to the word:

 

The problem with proselytism is not only the fact that it contradicts the ecumenical journey and interreligious dialogue. There is proselytism wherever there is the idea of ​​making the Church grow by putting less emphasis on this attraction on the part of Christ and the work of the Spirit, focusing everything on any type of “wise discourse”. Therefore, proselytism first of all cuts out Christ Himself and the Holy Spirit from the mission, even when we claim to speak and act nominally in Christ’s name. Proselytism is always violent by nature, even when it is hidden or exercised with white gloves. It does not tolerate the freedom and graciousness with which faith can be transmitted from person to person by grace. This is why proselytism is not only something of the past, of bygone colonialist times, or conversions forced or bought with the promise of material advantages. Proselytism can also exist today even in parishes, communities, movements, religious congregations.

Go here to read the rest.  The Pope need not worry.  Under his reign conversions to the Faith will be few and far between indeed.  Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.

Tuesday, November 5, AD 2019

Tuesday, November 5, AD 2019

Tuesday, November 5, AD 2019

4 Comments

  1. “Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.“

    When you look at the ideological makeup of the College of Cardinals and the world’s bishops, you had to know it was only a matter of time.

  2. Yes, we look forward to many converts using pope Francis recommendations, converts to something other than Catholicism.

  3. Remember the “Francis Effect”? Remember how converts were going to flood into the Church? Yeah, well I thought it was BS too when I first heard the term. People don’t convert to something demanding when they’ve already been told: “What difference would it make at this point, anyway”. Although not an actual Francis quote, it makes the point.

  4. There is proselytism wherever there is the idea of ​​making the Church grow by putting less emphasis on this attraction on the part of Christ and the work of the Spirit, focusing everything on any type of “wise discourse”.Therefore, proselytism first of all cuts out Christ Himself and the Holy Spirit from the mission, even when we claim to speak and act nominally in Christ’s name.

    Sez the guy turning the Church into an NGO for the environmental movement.

