Saint Jude

Ness: – What is that?

Malone: What is that?

Ness: Yes, what is it?

Malone: God, I’m with a heathen. That is my callbox key. And that is Saint Jude.

Stone:  Il Santo Jude. He’s the patron saint of lost causes. And policemen.

Ness:  Patron saint of policemen?

Malone: Everybody needs a friend.

David Mamet, Screenplay: The Untouchables (1987)

 

 

I asked for the intercession of Saint Jude on Friday November 1, and I had a positive response to my prayer today, November 5.  We should always avoid superstition, but Saint Jude now has another fan.

