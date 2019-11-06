Menu

PopeWatch: Substance of our Faith

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

But because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold, not hot, I will begin to vomit thee out of my mouth.

Revelation 3: 16

 

 

Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture nails it:

 

Bishop Athanasius Schneider released a powerful open letter on the Pachamama controversy, which every concerned Catholic should read. This statement is not merely a protest or a criticism; it carries the dignity of teaching, as befits his episcopal office (and his first name). “Faced with such an evident scandal, it is impossible that a Catholic bishop would remain silent,” he writes.

Yet most bishops are silent. And as I search for an explanation of why they are silent, I come across a quotation from Henri de Lubac:

If heretics no longer horrify us today, as they once did our forefathers, is it certain that it is because there is more charity in our hearts? Or would it not too often be, perhaps, without our daring to say so, because the bone of contention, that is to say, the very substance of our faith, no longer interests us?

Go here to read the rest.  How much harm is done to the Church, not by great heresies, but simple cold indifference to the Faith brought to us by the cost of Christ on the Cross?

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Josefa Naval Girbes

Wednesday, November 6, AD 2019 No Comments

Prayer, prayer…pray for a while each day, and life will be easier and bearable. Learn to speak with God without words and,

Saint Jude

Tuesday, November 5, AD 2019 No Comments

Ness: – What is that? Malone: What is that? Ness: Yes, what is it? Malone: God, I’m with a heathen. That is

Bursima

Tuesday, November 5, AD 2019 1 Comment

  News that the mainstream media will do its best to ignore: Hunter Biden and his Ukrainian gas firm colleagues had multiple

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu