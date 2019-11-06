PopeWatch: Substance of our Faith

But because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold, not hot, I will begin to vomit thee out of my mouth.



Revelation 3: 16

Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture nails it:

Bishop Athanasius Schneider released a powerful open letter on the Pachamama controversy, which every concerned Catholic should read. This statement is not merely a protest or a criticism; it carries the dignity of teaching, as befits his episcopal office (and his first name). “Faced with such an evident scandal, it is impossible that a Catholic bishop would remain silent,” he writes.

Yet most bishops are silent. And as I search for an explanation of why they are silent, I come across a quotation from Henri de Lubac:

If heretics no longer horrify us today, as they once did our forefathers, is it certain that it is because there is more charity in our hearts? Or would it not too often be, perhaps, without our daring to say so, because the bone of contention, that is to say, the very substance of our faith, no longer interests us?

Go here to read the rest. How much harm is done to the Church, not by great heresies, but simple cold indifference to the Faith brought to us by the cost of Christ on the Cross?