Reminds Him of Communism

How bad is it on some campuses? This bad:

Andrei Serban is a world-renowned theater and opera director and was until recently a professor at Columbia University. After 27 years at the school, he resigned his position because he felt the political correctness at Columbia had reached a point of absurdity. Serban, who was born in Romania and fled communism for the United States, told a Romanian TV show that he felt he was “living under communism again” at Columbia. A video of Serban’s appearance on the show with English subtitles appeared on YouTube earlier this week in which he describes the reasons he resigned.

“What’s happening in the Trump era, the right is radicalized and the left is very radicalized,” Serban said. He continued, “Universities in America are usually left. Columbia is some sort of socialist left on its way to full blown communism, a new strain of communism.”

Challenged by the host who said he was exaggerating, Serban said, “It’s about political correctness…that is now like a chronic disease, like a jaundice affecting America.” He then told a story about what happened when the department needed to hire a replacement for a professor who had left the school: