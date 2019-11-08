In Memoriam

1

[17][18][19][20] 23 August 1902 22 August 1961 58 Escapee Died from internal injuries after she jumped out the window of her apartment at Bernauer Straße 48.

2

[48] 19 January 1937 24 August 1961 24 Escapee Shot in Humboldt Harbour

3

[49] 19 March 1934 29 August 1961 27 Escapee Shot in the Teltow Canal

4

[50] 6 June 1914 17 September 1961 47 Escapee Fell while climbing out the window of his apartment at Bernauer Straße 1, and died of pneumonia in the Lazarus hospital

5

[51] 31 July 1881 26 September 1961 80 Escapee Jumped from her home at Bernauer Straße 34 and died a day later from internal injuries

6

[52] 11 March 1939 4 October 1961 22 Escapee Fell from the roof at Bernauer Straße 44 while fighting with GDR border patrol

7

[53] 8 March 1936 5 October 1961 25 Escapee Drowned in the Spree

8

[54] 18 June 1936 14 October 1961 25 Escapee Shot in the Spree

9

[55] 28 January 1942 26 November 1961 19 Escapee Drowned in the Havel

10

[56] 27 May 1941 9 December 1961 20 Escapee Shot while helping others escape

11

[57] 31 January 1940 10 December 1961 21 Escapee Drowned in the Spree – defective diving equipment

12

[58] 12 August 1941 19 December 1961 20 No intention Drowned in the Spree after desertion; body found on 11 March 1962

13

[59] 25 April 1941 19 February 1962 20 Escapee Shot at Wilhelmsruher Damm at the sector border between Berlin-Pankow and Berlin-Reinickendorf

14

[60] 1 July 1937 27 March 1962 24 Helper of escapees Shot at Heidelberger Strasse 75 at the sector border between Berlin-Treptow and Berlin-Neukölln

15

[61] 2 May 1942 April 1962 19 Escapee Drowned in the Spree on or after 8 April; body found on 22 April

16

[62] 14 September 1938 18 April 1962 23 Escapee Suffocated

17

[63] 17 August 1942 18 April 1962 19 Escapee Shot in a fire-fight

18

[64] 28 June 1941 18 April 1962 20 Guard Shot by escapee Peter Bohme at Gleisdreieck Griebnitzsee on the outer ring between Potsdam-Babelsberg and Berlin-Zehlendorf

19

[65] 7 May 1942 29 April 1962 19 Escapee Shot at the “Schönholz” garden settlement at the sector border between Berlin-Pankow and Berlin-Reinickendorf

20

[12][66] 28 December 1940 23 May 1962 21 Guard Shot; stray bullet from West Berlin police

21

[67] 29 April 1938 27 May 1962 24 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape on the sector border south of the Sandkrug Bridge, near the Charité on Alexander’s shore

22

[68] 27 April 1945 5 June 1962 17 Escapee Shot in the Spree

23

[69] 21 July 1908 11 June 1962 53 Escapee Drowned in the Havel

24

[70] 1 February 1949 11 June 1962 13 No intention Shot accidentally by a guard showing him his AK-47

25

[71] 8 March 1942 18 June 1962 20 Guard Shot by escapees

26

[72] 9 December 1939 28 June 1962 22 Escapee Shot as an escape helper at the sector border between the districts Mitte and Kreuzberg at Heinrich-Heine-Straße 49, after the local escape tunnel had been betrayed; died on the way to the East Berlin hospital

27

[73] 14 January 1944 17 August 1962 18 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape in Berlin-Mitte, Zimmerstraße; Bleeding in the death strip before the eyes of a large West Berlin crowd

28

[74] 10 January 1943 23 August 1962 19 Escapee At the sector border in Gesundbrunnen at S-Bahn station Bornholmer Straße, he was shot at trying to escape and, when he was lying on the ground, shot from close range

29

[75] 2 December 1921 4 September 1962 40 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape at the sector border, at Sophienfriedhof, Bernauer Ecke Bergstraße

30

[76] 28 April 1940 30 September 1962 22 Guard In the service killed border guardsman; shot dead by a comrade on the southwestern outer ring, because according to different information either the submachine gun accidentally triggered or he was confused with a GDR refugee

31

[77] 27 April 1902 8 October 1962 60 Escapee Shot while trying to escape at the sector border in the Spree near the Oberbaumbrücke

32

[78] 12 July 1932 19 November 1962 30 Escapee Drowned in the Spree; body found on 10 March 1963

33

[79] 14 December 1944 27 November 1962 17 Escapee After a foiled escape attempt on the run from the now pursuing Grenzer search party near the border shot

34

[80] 14 February 1942 5 December 1962 20 Escapee Drowned

35

[81] 11 December 1942 1 January 1963 20 Escapee Shot in the Spree

36

[82] 5 July 1931 15 January 1963 31 Escapee Shot

37

[83] 15 January 1943 24 January 1963 20 Escapee Shot by Soviet troops

38

[84] 1 February 1947 February 1963 / March 1963 16 Escapee Drowned in the Spree

39

[47] 10 July 1943 26 April 1963 19 Escapee Shot in the Teltow Canal

40

[85] 12 February 1941 8 September 1963 22 Guard Bludgeoned with a metal rod on 23 August 1963

41

[86] 21 February 1940 4 November 1963 23 Escapee Drowned in the Spree after being shot

42

[87] 21 October 1939 25 November 1963 24 Escapee Hit by a train

43

[88] 27 October 1939 13 December 1963 24 No intention Shot while drunkenly climbing the fence

44

[89] 2 October 1945 25 December 1963 18 Escapee Shot

45

[90] 31 January 1939 27 February 1964 25 Escapee Shot

46

[91] 13 August 1943 5 May 1964 20 No intention Shot after threatening the border guards with a gun

47

[92] 20 September 1934 22 June 1964 29 Escapee Shot

48

[93] 27 October 1943 28 July 1964 20 Escapee Drowned in the Havel

49

[94] 10 November 1944 28 July 1964 19 Escapee Drowned in the Havel

50

[95] 12 June 1927 18 August 1964 37 Escapee Shot while running away from the wall after a failed escape attempt

51

[96] 10 November 1945 20 August 1964 18 Escapee Shot on 18 August 1964

52

[97] 4 January 1943 5 October 1964 21 Guard Shot accidentally in a fire-fight

53

[98] 8 August 1944 26 November 1964 20 Escapee Shot

54

[99] 3 April 1945 3 December 1964 19 Escapee Shot

55 Unidentified man

[100] Unknown 19 January 1965 Unknown Escapee Drowned in the Spree

56

[101] 21 February 1944 4 March 1965 21 Escapee Shot

57

[102] 13 September 1940 25 March 1965 24 West-East-Crossing Escaped 1962, drowned in the Spree while crossing to East Berlin

58

[103] 20 March 1939 3 May 1965 26 No intention Shot on 25 April 1965 during an argument with border guards

59

[104] 28 October 1922 15 June 1965 42 No intention Shot after unintentionally piloting his boat too close to the border along the Teltow Canal

60

[105] 3 March 1940 8 August 1965 25 Escapee Hit by a train

61

[106] 19 July 1941 18 August 1965 24 Escapee Shot

62

[107] 21 May 1942 18 October 1965 23 Escapee Shot after surrendering

63

[108] 5 June 1936 11 November 1965 29 Escapee Fell from the fourth floor of a building he fled to

64

[109] 17 December 1917 25 November 1965 47 Escapee Shot

65

[110] 27 February 1903 3 December 1965 62 Escapee Peritonitis after being shot

66

[111] 7 June 1938 26 December 1965 27 Escapee Shot

67

[112] 23 October 1946 11 January 1966 19 Escapee Circulatory failure after being shot on 9 June 1965

68

[113] 5 June 1934 7 February 1966 31 Escapee Shot

69

[114] 14 January 1953 14 March 1966 13 Escapee Shot

70

[115] 27 October 1955 14 March 1966 10 Escapee Shot

71

[116] 3 June 1944 19 March 1966 21 Escapee Shot in a fire-fight, at the boundary around Kohlhasenbrück/Steinstücken.

72

[117] 11 March 1946 30 March 1966 20 Escapee Shot between Kleinmachnow and Königs Wusterhausen; the co-refugee was even arrested.

73

[45] 19 February 1945 25 April 1966 21 Escapee Shot by the NVA soldiers, Desertion attempt at the sector border in Johannisthal at the Teltowkanal; the shooters were acquitted by the reunified Germany, since desertion was a crime under the East German military law.

74

[118] 28 February 1935 29 April 1966 31 No intention Shot while bathing in the Berlin-Spandau Ship Canal; had been drinking earlier in the evening

75

[119] 3 March 1933 26 July 1966 33 Escapee Shot while trying to escape (under alcohol) at the outer ring in Mahlow on the border to Lichtenrade near the former S-Bahn dam; He had managed to escape for the first time in 1952, but after nine months returned to the GDR

76

[46] 26 October 1919 29 August 1966 46 No intention Shot while bathing in the Berlin-Spandau Ship Canal

77

[120] 1960 13 September 1966 6 No intention Drowned in the Spree

78

[121] 10 April 1949 16 December 1966 17 Escapee Shot while trying to escape in Kleinmachnow near the Teltower harbor; the co-refugee was arrested

79

[122] 28 March 1929 27 January 1967 37 Escapee Shot; body discovered on 8 March 1967 after the boundary in Teltowkanal at Berlin-Rudow, which is located near to Kanalstraße in Höhe der Firma Eternit.

80

[123] 23 November 1942 17 October 1967 24 Escapee (Polish citizen) Drowned

81

[124] 31 October 1945 18 February 1968 22 Escapee Shot on 18 February 1968 at Reichstag

82

[124] 15 February 1943 19 February 1968 25 Escapee Shot on 18 February 1968 attempting to escape with Elke Weckeiser on the sector border opposite the Reichstag building near the Kronprinzenbrücke, died on 19 February 1968; was in 1962 voluntarily entered the GDR with his first wife

83

[125] 9 February 1939 10 March 1968 29 No intention Shot on 7 July 1962 under the consumption of alcohol by the Potsdam Police, which is controlled by the Glienicker Brücke.

84

[126] 31 July 1949 28 May 1968 18 Escapee Drowned in the Spree

85

[127] 22 July 1939 6 July 1968 28 No intention Living in West Germany, legal entry to East Berlin, shot while marching into the border zone and refused to stop

86

[128] 12 July 1947 15 November 1968 21 Escapee Shot at Klein-Glienicke/Schlosspark Babelsberg

87

[129] 30 November 1941 15 November 1968 26 Guard Shot by escapee Horst Körner at Klein-Glienicke/Schlosspark Babelsberg

88

[130] 17 December 1940 9 April 1969 28 Escapee Shot near Adalbertstraße/Leuschnerdamm

89

[131] 25 July 1948 13 September 1969 21 Escapee Shot near Helmut-Just-Brücke

90

[132] 10 May 1924 20 September 1969 45 Escapee Shot near Nordbahnhof

91

[133] 8 July 1948 10 March 1970 21 Escapee Committed suicide after a failed attempt to flee the hijacking of an Interflug aircraft from East to West Berlin with his wife.

92

[133] 15 December 1946 10 March 1970 23 Escapee Committed suicide after a failed attempt to flee the hijacking of an Interflug aircraft from East to West Berlin with her husband.

93

[134] 16 May 1943 19 June 1970 27 No intention West German, who was arrested for unknown reasons – possibly under the influence of alcohol – from the West German side in the barrier at the sector border in Berlin-Friedrichshain near the Schilling Bridge and shot there

94

[135] 19 July 1950 7 July 1970 19 Escapee Suicide during failed escape attempt when he was put by border guards

95

[136] 11 July 1950 2 August 1970 20 No intention Called to the NVA and last serving in a border company, Ehrlich penetrated into the sector border area near the Leipziger Straße / Staerkstrasse at the outer ring in Glienicke / Nordbahn (circle Oranienburg) without alcohol and loud (inter alia loud whistling); was then asked, then faked a weapon and the border troops have called for shooting, whereupon a soldier shot him and u. a. met a leg main artery; First aid was not provided, Ehrlich bled to hospital after being admitted; Flight intent unclear

96

[137] 6 September 1928 7 August 1970 41 Unclear For reasons unknown, the border dries from West Berlin to East Berlin; was shot on the sector border between Neukölln and Treptow, Kiefholzstraße / Höhe Puderstraße, and died on the way to the East Berlin hospital

97

[138] 2 June 1939 13 November 1970 31 No intention Approached – involved in a conversation and under the influence of alcohol – accidentally a frontier plant on the outer ring in Falkensee, district Falkenhöh, near Pestalozzistraße, and was shot at removing the plant; his passenger was injured but not charged with illegal border crossing; Incident in the GDR as a (hushed) accident scored

98

[139] 26 January 1940 November 1970 30 Escapee Drowned between 14 and 17 November 1970 in the Spree

99

[140] 5 August 1948 25 December 1970 22 Escapee Shot while trying to escape at the sector border in Treptow, in the area Köllnische Heide / Dammweg

100

[141] 23 June 1951 30 January 1971 19 Escapee Upon entering the border area on the outer ring between Bergfelde (circle Oranienburg) and Reinickendorf discovered on January 7 and shot back to GDR after the persecution and seriously injured; suffered from a spreading internal infection with fever bouts and disturbances of consciousness in the hospital; died on January 30, finally, of a pneumonia diagnosed on the morning of the day; Intentional escape likely, but contested in interrogations at the hospital.

101

[142] 1 September 1942 15 July 1971 28 West-east-crossing Escaped 1961, arrested on a border crossing point while asking for legal entry to East Berlin, then jumped out of a police station window

102

[143] 10 January 1949 24 July 1971 22 West-east-crossing While attempting to secretly cross the border from West Berlin to East Berlin with a friend – presumably for the purpose of settling in the GDR – shot dead at the sector border in Treptow near the bridge Britzer Allee / Baumschulenweg; Friend was captured in the East and expelled to the West on August 30

103

[144] 5 September 1941 2 October 1971 30 West-east-crossing Shot; trying to escape through a window after being arrested at Berlin-Mitte, in Brandenburg Gate.

104

[145] 20 November 1948 21 January 1972 23 Escapee Shot on 1 January 1972 at Lichtenrade

105

[146] 12 July 1942 14 February 1972 29 Escapee Drowned in the Spree after being shot

106

[147] 13 October 1952 7 March 1972 19 Escapee Shot at Pestalozzistraße in Falkensee

107

[148] 1964 30 October 1972 8 No intention Drowned in the Spree

108

[149] 1971 22 January 1973 1 Escapee Suffocation

109

[150] 23 April 1944 5 March 1973 29 Escapee Jumped from a train on 1 March 1973

110

[151] 8 February 1940 15 March 1973 33 Escapee Shot in the boundary area of Pankow

111

[152] 17 May 1942 27 April 1973 30 Escapee Shot/drowned in the Spree

112

[153] 1968 14 May 1973 5 No intention Drowned in the Spree

113

[154] 1 September 1950 5 January 1974 23 Escapee Shot while trying to cross Checkpoint Charlie with a hostage

114

[155] 23 July 1935 29 March 1974 39 Escapee (Polish citizen) Shot while attempting to flee East Berlin via the Friedrichstrasse train station.

115

[156] 3 December 1905 10 May 1974 68 Suicide Shot while entering the sector border area in Berlin-Altglienicke, near Hornkleepfad, between Treptow and Neukölln. The intention to flee is unlikely, as the retiree was allowed to tour West Germany legally and had already done so twice. He had health problems due to lung cancer (but he was not aware of the exact diagnosis). Because of this and his farewell words to his wife, the GDR and, after reunification also the Berlin district court during the “Mauerschützenprozesse”, assumed suicide.

116

[157] 22 April 1968 15 June 1974 6 No intention Drowned in the Spree at Kreuzberg, West Berlin

117

[158] 24 November 1953 3 April 1975 21 Escapee Shot at the boundary border of Berlin-Mitte, Zimmer/Otto-Grotewohl-Straße.

118

[159] 11 May 1970 11 May 1975 5 No intention Drowned in the Spree at Kreuzberg, West Berlin

119

[160] 24 March 1952 27 June 1975 23 Escapee Shot in Außenring in Mahlow, around the boundary of Lichtenrade, western part of the Fernstraße 96.

120

[161] 30 June 1954 5 November 1975 21 No intention Shot near to the border while running home

121

[162] 21 February 1958 16 February 1977 18 Escapee Shot in Schönwalde, Berliner Allee

122

[163] 13 July 1954 May 1977 22 Escapee Drowned in the Spree; body found on 27 July 1977

123

[164] 1960 2 February 1979 18 Escapee (Soviet soldier) Shot on the village road in Seeburg at the outer ring between Seeburg (Kreis Potsdam) and Berlin-Spandau

124

[165] 13 March 1956 4 November 1980 24 Guard Shot by a deserting colleague at Schönwalde/Kreis Nauen

125

[166] 25 August 1962 22 November 1980 18 Escapee Shot in Hohen Neuendorf, near the Invalidensiedlung/Florastraße; Two co-refugees managed to escape

126

[167] 25 September 1948 10 December 1980 / 9 February 1981 33 Escapee Shot in Premnitz

127

[168] 31 May 1949 16 March 1981 31 West-east-crossing Mentally disturbed, shot while crossing the wall from West Berlin to East Berlin

128

[169] 24 June 1954 16 April 1981 26 Escapee Shot in Teltow-Sigridshorst

129

[170] 22 July 1955 12 December 1981 26 Escapee Tried to escape with a train and crashed deadly when jumping from the train

130

[171] 8 February 1955 6 June 1982 27 No intention Coming from West Berlin, shot while nightly wandering around in a confusing terrain at the border

131

[172] 3 March 1962 25 December 1983 21 Escapee Shot at the sector border in Pankow am Bürgerpark near the Leonhard-Frank-Strasse during a spontaneous escape attempt under considerable influence of alcohol

132

[173] 20 October 1964 1 December 1984 20 Escapee Shot in Pankow/Wollankstraße

133

[174] 11 September 1951 3 September 1986 34 Escapee Drowned in the Sacrower See

134

[175] 23 August 1948 21 November 1986 38 Escapee Shot alongside René Groß in Treptow

135

[176] 1 May 1964 21 November 1986 22 Escapee Shot alongside Manfred Mäder in Treptow

136

[177] 31 August 1961 24 November 1986 25 Escapee Shot in Glienicke/Nordbahn

137

[178] 8 July 1962 12 February 1987 24 Escapee Shot in Treptow

138

[179] 13 April 1964 13 January 1989 24 Escapee Jumped from a train at Bösebrücke/Grenzübergangsstelle Bornholmer Straße

139

[22][180] 21 June 1968 5 February 1989 20 Escapee Shot in Britz