In Memoriam

The Berlin Wall, from start to finish, was a monument to the dismal failure of Communism.  Imagine a state so terrible that it had to erect a wall to keep its people in.  Nothing better exemplified the essential essence of communist states:  huge prisons where  the people were prisoners with a few guards.  This post is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Berlin Wall.  The next time some idiot argues that this time, this time, we will get socialism right, laugh in their face and call them a fool, and you may place any adjective before fool you please.

 

 

 

1 Ida Siekmann
[17][18][19][20]		 23 August 1902 22 August 1961 58 Escapee Died from internal injuries after she jumped out the window of her apartment at Bernauer Straße 48.
2 Günter Litfin
[48]		 19 January 1937 24 August 1961 24 Escapee Shot in Humboldt Harbour
3 Roland Hoff
[49]		 19 March 1934 29 August 1961 27 Escapee Shot in the Teltow Canal
4 Rudolf Urban
[50]		 6 June 1914 17 September 1961 47 Escapee Fell while climbing out the window of his apartment at Bernauer Straße 1, and died of pneumonia in the Lazarus hospitala
5 Olga Segler
[51]		 31 July 1881 26 September 1961 80 Escapee Jumped from her home at Bernauer Straße 34 and died a day later from internal injuries
6 Bernd Lünser
[52]		 11 March 1939 4 October 1961 22 Escapee Fell from the roof at Bernauer Straße 44 while fighting with GDR border patrol
7 Udo Düllick
[53]		 8 March 1936 5 October 1961 25 Escapee Drowned in the Spree
8 Werner Probst
[54]		 18 June 1936 14 October 1961 25 Escapee Shot in the Spree
9 Lothar Lehmann
[55]		 28 January 1942 26 November 1961 19 Escapee Drowned in the Havel
10 Dieter Wohlfahrt
[56]		 27 May 1941 9 December 1961 20 Escapee Shot while helping others escape
11 Ingo Krüger
[57]		 31 January 1940 10 December 1961 21 Escapee Drowned in the Spree – defective diving equipment
12 Georg Feldhahn
[58]		 12 August 1941 19 December 1961 20 No intention Drowned in the Spree after desertion; body found on 11 March 1962
13 Dorit Schmiel
[59]		 25 April 1941 19 February 1962 20 Escapee Shot at Wilhelmsruher Damm at the sector border between Berlin-Pankow and Berlin-Reinickendorf
14 Heinz Jercha
[60]		 1 July 1937 27 March 1962 24 Helper of escapees Shot at Heidelberger Strasse 75 at the sector border between Berlin-Treptow and Berlin-Neukölln
15 Philipp Held
[61]		 2 May 1942 April 1962 19 Escapee Drowned in the Spree on or after 8 April; body found on 22 April
16 Klaus Brueske
[62]		 14 September 1938 18 April 1962 23 Escapee Suffocatedb
17 Peter Böhme
[63]		 17 August 1942 18 April 1962 19 Escapee Shot in a fire-fight
18 Jörgen Schmidtchen
[64]		 28 June 1941 18 April 1962 20 Guard Shot by escapee Peter Bohme at Gleisdreieck Griebnitzsee on the outer ring between Potsdam-Babelsberg and Berlin-Zehlendorf
19 Horst Frank
[65]		 7 May 1942 29 April 1962 19 Escapee Shot at the “Schönholz” garden settlement at the sector border between Berlin-Pankow and Berlin-Reinickendorf
20 Peter Göring
[12][66]		 28 December 1940 23 May 1962 21 Guard Shot; stray bullet from West Berlin police
21 Lutz Haberlandt
[67]		 29 April 1938 27 May 1962 24 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape on the sector border south of the Sandkrug Bridge, near the Charité on Alexander’s shore
22 Axel Hannemann
[68]		 27 April 1945 5 June 1962 17 Escapee Shot in the Spree
23 Erna Kelm
[69]		 21 July 1908 11 June 1962 53 Escapee Drowned in the Havel
24 Wolfgang Glöde
[70]		 1 February 1949 11 June 1962 13 No intention Shot accidentally by a guard showing him his AK-47
25 Reinhold Huhn
[71]		 8 March 1942 18 June 1962 20 Guard Shot by escapees
26 Siegfried Noffke
[72]		 9 December 1939 28 June 1962 22 Escapee Shot as an escape helper at the sector border between the districts Mitte and Kreuzberg at Heinrich-Heine-Straße 49, after the local escape tunnel had been betrayed; died on the way to the East Berlin hospital
27 Peter Fechter
[73]		 14 January 1944 17 August 1962 18 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape in Berlin-Mitte, Zimmerstraße; Bleeding in the death strip before the eyes of a large West Berlin crowd
28 Hans-Dieter Wesa
[74]		 10 January 1943 23 August 1962 19 Escapee At the sector border in Gesundbrunnen at S-Bahn station Bornholmer Straße, he was shot at trying to escape and, when he was lying on the ground, shot from close range
29 Ernst Mundt
[75]		 2 December 1921 4 September 1962 40 Escapee Shot while attempting to escape at the sector border, at Sophienfriedhof, Bernauer Ecke Bergstraße
30 Günter Seling
[76]		 28 April 1940 30 September 1962 22 Guard In the service killed border guardsman; shot dead by a comrade on the southwestern outer ring, because according to different information either the submachine gun accidentally triggered or he was confused with a GDR refugee
31 Anton Walzer
[77]		 27 April 1902 8 October 1962 60 Escapee Shot while trying to escape at the sector border in the Spree near the Oberbaumbrücke
32 Horst Plischke
[78]		 12 July 1932 19 November 1962 30 Escapee Drowned in the Spree; body found on 10 March 1963
33 Otfried Reck
[79]		 14 December 1944 27 November 1962 17 Escapee After a foiled escape attempt on the run from the now pursuing Grenzer search party near the border shot
34 Günter Wiedenhöft
[80]		 14 February 1942 5 December 1962 20 Escapee Drowned
35 Hans Räwel
[81]		 11 December 1942 1 January 1963 20 Escapee Shot in the Spree
36 Horst Kutscher
[82]		 5 July 1931 15 January 1963 31 Escapee Shot
37 Peter Kreitlow
[83]		 15 January 1943 24 January 1963 20 Escapee Shot by Soviet troops
38 Wolf-Olaf Muszynski
[84]		 1 February 1947 February 1963/ March 1963 16 Escapee Drowned in the Spree
39 Peter Mädler
[47]		 10 July 1943 26 April 1963 19 Escapee Shot in the Teltow Canal
40 Siegfried Widera
[85]		 12 February 1941 8 September 1963 22 Guard Bludgeoned with a metal rod on 23 August 1963
41 Klaus Schröter
[86]		 21 February 1940 4 November 1963 23 Escapee Drowned in the Spree after being shot
42 Dietmar Schulz
[87]		 21 October 1939 25 November 1963 24 Escapee Hit by a train
43 Dieter Berger
[88]		 27 October 1939 13 December 1963 24 No intention Shot while drunkenly climbing the fence
44 Paul Schultz
[89]		 2 October 1945 25 December 1963 18 Escapee Shot
45 Walter Hayn
[90]		 31 January 1939 27 February 1964 25 Escapee Shot
46 Adolf Philipp
[91]		 13 August 1943 5 May 1964 20 No intention Shot after threatening the border guards with a gun
47 Walter Heike
[92]		 20 September 1934 22 June 1964 29 Escapee Shot
48 Norbert Wolscht
[93]		 27 October 1943 28 July 1964 20 Escapee Drowned in the Havel
49 Rainer Gneiser
[94]		 10 November 1944 28 July 1964 19 Escapee Drowned in the Havel
50 Hildegard Trabant
[95]		 12 June 1927 18 August 1964 37 Escapee Shot while running away from the wall after a failed escape attempt
51 Wernhard Mispelhorn
[96]		 10 November 1945 20 August 1964 18 Escapee Shot on 18 August 1964
52 Egon Schultz
[97]		 4 January 1943 5 October 1964 21 Guard Shot accidentally in a fire-fight
53 Hans-Joachim Wolf
[98]		 8 August 1944 26 November 1964 20 Escapee Shot
54 Joachim Mehr
[99]		 3 April 1945 3 December 1964 19 Escapee Shot
55 Unidentified man
[100]		 Unknown 19 January 1965 Unknown Escapee Drowned in the Spree
56 Christian Buttkus
[101]		 21 February 1944 4 March 1965 21 Escapee Shot
57 Ulrich Krzemien
[102]		 13 September 1940 25 March 1965 24 West-East-Crossing Escaped 1962, drowned in the Spree while crossing to East Berlin
58 Hans-Peter Hauptmann
[103]		 20 March 1939 3 May 1965 26 No intention Shot on 25 April 1965 during an argument with border guards
59 Hermann Döbler
[104]		 28 October 1922 15 June 1965 42 No intention Shot after unintentionally piloting his boat too close to the border along the Teltow Canal
60 Klaus Kratzel
[105]		 3 March 1940 8 August 1965 25 Escapee Hit by a train
61 Klaus Garten
[106]		 19 July 1941 18 August 1965 24 Escapee Shot
62 Walter Kittel
[107]		 21 May 1942 18 October 1965 23 Escapee Shot after surrenderingc
63 Heinz Cyrus
[108]		 5 June 1936 11 November 1965 29 Escapee Fell from the fourth floor of a building he fled to
64 Heinz Sokolowski
[109]		 17 December 1917 25 November 1965 47 Escapee Shot
65 Erich Kühn
[110]		 27 February 1903 3 December 1965 62 Escapee Peritonitis after being shot
66 Heinz Schöneberger
[111]		 7 June 1938 26 December 1965 27 Escapee Shot
67 Dieter Brandes
[112]		 23 October 1946 11 January 1966 19 Escapee Circulatory failure after being shot on 9 June 1965
68 Willi Block
[113]		 5 June 1934 7 February 1966 31 Escapee Shot
69 Lothar Schleusener
[114]		 14 January 1953 14 March 1966 13 Escapee Shot
70 Jörg Hartmann
[115]		 27 October 1955 14 March 1966 10 Escapee Shot
71 Willi Marzahn
[116]		 3 June 1944 19 March 1966 21 Escapee Shot in a fire-fight, at the boundary around Kohlhasenbrück/Steinstücken.
72 Eberhard Schulz
[117]		 11 March 1946 30 March 1966 20 Escapee Shot between Kleinmachnow and Königs Wusterhausen; the co-refugee was even arrested.
73 Michael Kollenderd
[45]		 19 February 1945 25 April 1966 21 Escapee Shot by the NVA soldiers, Desertion attempt at the sector border in Johannisthal at the Teltowkanal; the shooters were acquitted by the reunified Germany, since desertion was a crime under the East German military law.
74 Paul Stretz
[118]		 28 February 1935 29 April 1966 31 No intention Shot while bathing in the Berlin-Spandau Ship Canal; had been drinking earlier in the evening
75 Eduard Wroblewski
[119]		 3 March 1933 26 July 1966 33 Escapee Shot while trying to escape (under alcohol) at the outer ring in Mahlow on the border to Lichtenrade near the former S-Bahn dam; He had managed to escape for the first time in 1952, but after nine months returned to the GDR
76 Heinz Schmidt
[46]		 26 October 1919 29 August 1966 46 No intention Shot while bathing in the Berlin-Spandau Ship Canal
77 Andreas Senk
[120]		 1960 13 September 1966 6 No intention Drowned in the Spreee
78 Karl-Heinz Kube
[121]		 10 April 1949 16 December 1966 17 Escapee Shot while trying to escape in Kleinmachnow near the Teltower harbor; the co-refugee was arrested
79 Max Sahmland
[122]		 28 March 1929 27 January 1967 37 Escapee Shot; body discovered on 8 March 1967 after the boundary in Teltowkanal at Berlin-Rudow, which is located near to Kanalstraße in Höhe der Firma Eternit.
80 Franciszek Piesik
[123]		 23 November 1942 17 October 1967 24 Escapee (Polish citizen) Drowned
81 Elke Weckeiser
[124]		 31 October 1945 18 February 1968 22 Escapee Shot on 18 February 1968 at Reichstag
82 Dieter Weckeiser
[124]		 15 February 1943 19 February 1968 25 Escapee Shot on 18 February 1968 attempting to escape with Elke Weckeiser on the sector border opposite the Reichstag building near the Kronprinzenbrücke, died on 19 February 1968; was in 1962 voluntarily entered the GDR with his first wife
83 Herbert Mende
[125]		 9 February 1939 10 March 1968 29 No intention Shot on 7 July 1962 under the consumption of alcohol by the Potsdam Police, which is controlled by the Glienicker Brücke.f
84 Bernd Lehmann
[126]		 31 July 1949 28 May 1968 18 Escapee Drowned in the Spree
85 Siegfried Krug
[127]		 22 July 1939 6 July 1968 28 No intention Living in West Germany, legal entry to East Berlin, shot while marching into the border zone and refused to stop
86 Horst Körner
[128]		 12 July 1947 15 November 1968 21 Escapee Shot at Klein-Glienicke/Schlosspark Babelsberg
87 Rolf Henniger
[129]		 30 November 1941 15 November 1968 26 Guard Shot by escapee Horst Körner at Klein-Glienicke/Schlosspark Babelsberg
88 Johannes Lange
[130]		 17 December 1940 9 April 1969 28 Escapee Shot near Adalbertstraße/Leuschnerdamm
89 Klaus-Jürgen Kluge
[131]		 25 July 1948 13 September 1969 21 Escapee Shot near Helmut-Just-Brücke
90 Leo Lis
[132]		 10 May 1924 20 September 1969 45 Escapee Shot near Nordbahnhof
91 Eckhard Wehage
[133]		 8 July 1948 10 March 1970 21 Escapee Committed suicide after a failed attempt to flee the hijacking of an Interflug aircraft from East to West Berlin with his wife.g
92 Christel Wehage
[133]		 15 December 1946 10 March 1970 23 Escapee Committed suicide after a failed attempt to flee the hijacking of an Interflug aircraft from East to West Berlin with her husband.g
93 Heinz Müller
[134]		 16 May 1943 19 June 1970 27 No intention West German, who was arrested for unknown reasons – possibly under the influence of alcohol – from the West German side in the barrier at the sector border in Berlin-Friedrichshain near the Schilling Bridge and shot there
94 Willi Born
[135]		 19 July 1950 7 July 1970 19 Escapee Suicide during failed escape attempt when he was put by border guards
95 Friedhelm Ehrlich
[136]		 11 July 1950 2 August 1970 20 No intention Called to the NVA and last serving in a border company, Ehrlich penetrated into the sector border area near the Leipziger Straße / Staerkstrasse at the outer ring in Glienicke / Nordbahn (circle Oranienburg) without alcohol and loud (inter alia loud whistling); was then asked, then faked a weapon and the border troops have called for shooting, whereupon a soldier shot him and u. a. met a leg main artery; First aid was not provided, Ehrlich bled to hospital after being admitted; Flight intent unclear
96 Gerald Thiem
[137]		 6 September 1928 7 August 1970 41 Unclear For reasons unknown, the border dries from West Berlin to East Berlin; was shot on the sector border between Neukölln and Treptow, Kiefholzstraße / Höhe Puderstraße, and died on the way to the East Berlin hospital
97 Helmut Kliem
[138]		 2 June 1939 13 November 1970 31 No intention Approached – involved in a conversation and under the influence of alcohol – accidentally a frontier plant on the outer ring in Falkensee, district Falkenhöh, near Pestalozzistraße, and was shot at removing the plant; his passenger was injured but not charged with illegal border crossing; Incident in the GDR as a (hushed) accident scored
98 Zock Hans-Joachim
[139]		 26 January 1940 November 1970 30 Escapee Drowned between 14 and 17 November 1970 in the Spree
99 Christian-Peter Friese
[140]		 5 August 1948 25 December 1970 22 Escapee Shot while trying to escape at the sector border in Treptow, in the area Köllnische Heide / Dammweg
100 Rolf-Dieter Kabelitz
[141]		 23 June 1951 30 January 1971 19 Escapee Upon entering the border area on the outer ring between Bergfelde (circle Oranienburg) and Reinickendorf discovered on January 7 and shot back to GDR after the persecution and seriously injured; suffered from a spreading internal infection with fever bouts and disturbances of consciousness in the hospital; died on January 30, finally, of a pneumonia diagnosed on the morning of the day; Intentional escape likely, but contested in interrogations at the hospital.
101 Wolfgang Hoffmann
[142]		 1 September 1942 15 July 1971 28 West-east-crossing Escaped 1961, arrested on a border crossing point while asking for legal entry to East Berlin, then jumped out of a police station window
102 Werner Kühl
[143]		 10 January 1949 24 July 1971 22 West-east-crossing While attempting to secretly cross the border from West Berlin to East Berlin with a friend – presumably for the purpose of settling in the GDR – shot dead at the sector border in Treptow near the bridge Britzer Allee / Baumschulenweg; Friend was captured in the East and expelled to the West on August 30
103 Dieter Beilig
[144]		 5 September 1941 2 October 1971 30 West-east-crossing Shot; trying to escape through a window after being arrested at Berlin-Mitte, in Brandenburg Gate.
104 Horst Kullack
[145]		 20 November 1948 21 January 1972 23 Escapee Shot on 1 January 1972 at Lichtenrade
105 Manfred Weylandt
[146]		 12 July 1942 14 February 1972 29 Escapee Drowned in the Spree after being shot
106 Klaus Schulze
[147]		 13 October 1952 7 March 1972 19 Escapee Shot at Pestalozzistraße in Falkensee
107 Cengaver Katrancı
[148]		 1964 30 October 1972 8 No intention Drowned in the Spreee
108 Holger H.
[149]		 1971 22 January 1973 1 Escapee Suffocationh
109 Volker Frommann
[150]		 23 April 1944 5 March 1973 29 Escapee Jumped from a train on 1 March 1973
110 Horst Einsiedel
[151]		 8 February 1940 15 March 1973 33 Escapee Shot in the boundary area of Pankow
111 Manfred Gertzki
[152]		 17 May 1942 27 April 1973 30 Escapee Shot/drowned in the Spree
112 Siegfried Kroboth
[153]		 1968 14 May 1973 5 No intention Drowned in the Spreee
113 Burkhard Niering
[154]		 1 September 1950 5 January 1974 23 Escapee Shot while trying to cross Checkpoint Charlie with a hostage
114 Czesław Kukuczka
[155]		 23 July 1935 29 March 1974 39 Escapee (Polish citizen) Shot while attempting to flee East Berlin via the Friedrichstrasse train station.
115 Johannes Sprenger
[156]		 3 December 1905 10 May 1974 68 Suicidei Shot while entering the sector border area in Berlin-Altglienicke, near Hornkleepfad, between Treptow and Neukölln. The intention to flee is unlikely, as the retiree was allowed to tour West Germany legally and had already done so twice. He had health problems due to lung cancer (but he was not aware of the exact diagnosis). Because of this and his farewell words to his wife, the GDR and, after reunification also the Berlin district court during the “Mauerschützenprozesse”, assumed suicide.
116 Giuseppe Savoca
[157]		 22 April 1968 15 June 1974 6 No intention Drowned in the Spree at Kreuzberg, West Berline
117 Herbert Halli
[158]		 24 November 1953 3 April 1975 21 Escapee Shot at the boundary border of Berlin-Mitte, Zimmer/Otto-Grotewohl-Straße.
118 Çetin Mert
[159]		 11 May 1970 11 May 1975 5 No intention Drowned in the Spree at Kreuzberg, West Berline
119 Herbert Kiebler
[160]		 24 March 1952 27 June 1975 23 Escapee Shot in Außenring in Mahlow, around the boundary of Lichtenrade, western part of the Fernstraße 96.
120 Lothar Hennig
[161]		 30 June 1954 5 November 1975 21 No intention Shot near to the border while running home
121 Dietmar Schwietzer
[162]		 21 February 1958 16 February 1977 18 Escapee Shot in Schönwalde, Berliner Allee
122 Henri Weise
[163]		 13 July 1954 May 1977 22 Escapee Drowned in the Spree; body found on 27 July 1977
123 Vladimir Odinzov
[164]		 1960 2 February 1979 18 Escapee (Soviet soldier) Shot on the village road in Seeburg at the outer ring between Seeburg (Kreis Potsdam) and Berlin-Spandau
124 Ulrich Steinhauer
[165]		 13 March 1956 4 November 1980 24 Guard Shot by a deserting colleague at Schönwalde/Kreis Nauen
125 Marienetta Jirkowsky
[166]		 25 August 1962 22 November 1980 18 Escapee Shot in Hohen Neuendorf, near the Invalidensiedlung/Florastraße; Two co-refugees managed to escape
126 Grohganz Peter
[167]		 25 September 1948 10 December 1980/ 9 February 1981 33 Escapee Shot in Premnitz
127 Johannes Muschol
[168]		 31 May 1949 16 March 1981 31 West-east-crossing Mentally disturbed, shot while crossing the wall from West Berlin to East Berlin
128 Hans-Jürgen Starrost
[169]		 24 June 1954 16 April 1981 26 Escapee Shot in Teltow-Sigridshorst
129 Thomas Taubmann
[170]		 22 July 1955 12 December 1981 26 Escapee Tried to escape with a train and crashed deadly when jumping from the train
130 Lothar Fritz Freie
[171]		 8 February 1955 6 June 1982 27 No intention Coming from West Berlin, shot while nightly wandering around in a confusing terrain at the border
131 Silvio Proksch
[172]		 3 March 1962 25 December 1983 21 Escapee Shot at the sector border in Pankow am Bürgerpark near the Leonhard-Frank-Strasse during a spontaneous escape attempt under considerable influence of alcohol
132 Michael Schmidt
[173]		 20 October 1964 1 December 1984 20 Escapee Shot in Pankow/Wollankstraße
133 Rainer Liebeke
[174]		 11 September 1951 3 September 1986 34 Escapee Drowned in the Sacrower See
134 Manfred Mäder
[175]		 23 August 1948 21 November 1986 38 Escapee Shot alongside René Groß in Treptow
135 René Groß
[176]		 1 May 1964 21 November 1986 22 Escapee Shot alongside Manfred Mäder in Treptow
136 Michael Bittner
[177]		 31 August 1961 24 November 1986 25 Escapee Shot in Glienicke/Nordbahn
137 Lutz Schmidt
[178]		 8 July 1962 12 February 1987 24 Escapee Shot in Treptow
138 Ingolf Diederichs
[179]		 13 April 1964 13 January 1989 24 Escapee Jumped from a train at Bösebrücke/Grenzübergangsstelle Bornholmer Straße
139 Chris Gueffroy
[22][180]		 21 June 1968 5 February 1989 20 Escapee Shot in Britz
140 Winfried Freudenberg
[21][22]		 29 August 1956 8 March 1989 32 Escapee Balloon crash

