Oh, We Would Accept a Defeat in 2020 as Well as the Left Accepted Their Defeat in 2016

Extremists never understand that they are always giving unpaid instruction to those who oppose them.  The Resistance to Trump has established new rules to follow when you lose a Presidential election and everyone is taking notes.  As for The Washington Post, that propaganda rag might as well be rebranded The Washington Clueless.

4 Comments

  1. Oh, we’ll accept things at least as well as Hillary Clinton, who has been a model of grace, dignity and decorum to her legions of supporters.

    Wha’? You mad bro?

  2. The garbage the left is trying to do to us will work only if the political powers that be are on their side. However, when the tide turns, they’re going to discover that their tactics are going to get them a payback they won’t like.

  3. “they’re going to discover that their tactics are going to get them a payback they won’t like.”

    Nope. The cowards in the GOP will NOT fight back. Romney stand up for our principles? He’s the first to cave. he’s in the New McCain. Trump does fight back which is in large part WHY he is liked.

